Armis acquires OTORIO to expand its OT and cyber-physical security portfolio

Armis announced today that it has acquired OTORIO, a provider of OT (Operational Technology) and CPS (Cyber Physical Systems) security.

OTORIO’s Titan platform will be integrated into Armis’ Centrix cloud-based cyber exposure management platform to expand Armis’ OT/CPS suite and offer an on-premises CPS solution for organizations or segments of an organization’s environment that are airgapped or sequestered from online access.

“We are seeing unprecedented demand across all industries, but for some specific verticals, customers require a hybrid environment for complete protection. Through this acquisition, Armis can now offer an on-premises solution for customers that require a fully air-gapped environment for heavy industry and critical infrastructure like energy or utilities,” said Yevgeny Dibrov, CEO and co-founder, Armis.

“I am excited to welcome the OTORIO team to Armis and leverage their expertise and deep foundational industry knowledge to support our customers in securing their critical infrastructure,” continued Dibrov. “This new hybrid and on-premises expansion of Armis Centrix makes it the most complete platform for any customer looking to secure their operational technology and cyber-physical environments.”

Founded in 2018 by co-founders Daniel Bren and Yair Attar, OTORIO has deep domain technical expertise, securing heavy industry and critical infrastructure with customers across the globe in industries like oil and gas, utilities, manufacturing, and more. OTORIO specializes in cyber-physical, converged, and air-gapped environments, providing proactive protection against cyber attacks. By expanding Armis’ platform with broader capabilities, including Secure Remote Access (SRA) for full zero trust and full attack path mapping, Armis can support any organization with any requirement, delivering a single, comprehensive solution for critical infrastructure, manufacturing, and industrial environments.

“Armis has rapidly become the leading provider of cyber exposure management and has built a best-in-industry cloud SaaS platform that provides unmatched visibility, security, and risk management to enterprises across all industries,” said Daniel Bren, CEO and Co-Founder of OTORIO. “I am thrilled for our team to be joining Armis at this time and to leverage our deep domain operational context in ICS/CPS environments and help customers achieve complete resiliency and compliant business operations.”

This marks Armis’ third acquisition in less than 12 months (having acquired AI security startup CTCI and risk prioritization startup Silk Security)—each aimed at strengthening the company’s product capabilities and expanding its ability to reach new market segments.