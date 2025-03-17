ZE Government Solutions partners with HavocAI to shore up defense with computer vision

ZE Government Solutions (ZEGS), a wholly owned subsidiary of A.I.-based gun detection leader ZeroEyes, today announced it has partnered with HavocAI Inc., a leading innovator in autonomous uncrewed surface vessel technology, to deliver customized computer vision capabilities that will be integrated with HavocAI's maritime autonomy platforms.

HavocAI's technology enables a single operator to command and control thousands of autonomous assets. The company's platform is designed to provide significant cost efficiencies, operational reliability, and scalable solutions for a wide range of applications, from defense missions to commercial ventures.

"We are thrilled to partner with the ZeroEyes team, many of whom are military veterans, to work with us on developing and delivering computer vision capability to our defense customers," said Paul Lwin, CEO of HavocAI. "These capabilities will help us to build mission-critical aspects of our autonomy platform."

"ZeroEyes has mastered the ability to build and deploy customized computer vision solutions for a wide range of government customers," noted Dustin Kisling, Executive Vice President of ZE Government Solutions. "We are very excited to partner with the HavocAI team, who are leaders in deploying maritime autonomy and unmanned surface vessels for critical national security mission sets."