ICEYE expands disaster response solutions to support utility and energy sectors

ICEYE announced the addition of utility and energy organizations to its growing list of sectors supported by SAR-based disaster monitoring and response solutions. This new offering comes ahead of the 2025 hurricane season, which officially starts in June.

ICEYE will offer utilities and energy organizations the ability to access near real-time natural disaster insights to better understand the impact on utility and energy customers. This includes the impact on distribution, transmission, and other infrastructure through clouds, smoke, and darkness.

"As extreme weather and aging infrastructure strain utility systems, near real-time satellite data is essential for faster, smarter decision-making and response," said Andy Read, Vice President of Government Solutions at ICEYE. "Our solutions accelerate response team deployment, expedite damage assessments, and help maintain service continuity by minimizing downtime."

ICEYE's advanced Flood and Wildfire Solutions provide utility operators with:

24/7 Situational Awareness : ICEYE's SAR satellites deliver persistent monitoring during disaster events.

Pre-Staging and Resource Allocation : Forecast-aligned flood maps and live fire tracking support the proactive deployment of personnel, equipment, and materials to high-risk areas before disasters strike.

Critical Infrastructure Impact Analysis : Utilities receive asset-level insights on damage to power stations, substations, pipelines, and more.

Model Validation and Resilience Planning: Post-event data archives allow utilities to validate risk models, analyze infrastructure performance, and inform future mitigation strategies.

ICEYE's utility and energy capabilities have already supported operators during high-impact events, including Hurricane Helene, where ICEYE data enabled U.S. utilities to rapidly assess substation damage and restore power to thousands of customers.

Existing clients include a U.S.-based Water Management District, a UK-based water authority, and Ergon Energy in Australia.