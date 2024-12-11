Corelight enables file analysis with YARA integration

Corelight, a provider of network detection and response (NDR) solutions, delivers static file analysis capabilities powered by YARA integration, an open-source tool used to scan files and data streams for patterns associated with malware. With YARA rules now available in Corelight sensors, security teams are able to add static file analysis as a critical element of their network monitoring capabilities. Integrating YARA rules into Corelight Open NDR increases the overall efficiency of the security operations center (SOC) by eliminating the need for manual processes or additional tools to extract and analyze files, detect malware, and create an alert when malware is detected.

Malicious files continue to be a pervasive threat vector across enterprise networks, with more than 6 billion malware attacks in 2023.

Furthermore, an increasingly complicated stack of standalone security tools creates additional challenges for security teams trying to stay ahead of the influx of threats. This integration provides a deeper level of inspection to detect emerging threats and helps security teams rationalize and consolidate their toolset in the process.

"Corelight accelerates SOC workflows and enables the deepest levels of network detection to accelerate incident response activity and deliver efficiency," said Vijit Nair, vice president of product, Corelight. "We continue our tradition of integrating industry-leading open source capabilities like YARA and Suricata to complement Corelight's foundational technology based on Zeek, providing the most comprehensive evidence for teams to utilize within their operations."

With this integration, security teams using Corelight can now deploy YARA rules for pattern-based detection to quickly analyze large volumes of files to aid malware identification, proactive threat hunting via indicators of compromise (IOCs), and automated malware analysis. According to the Gartner report "Emerging Tech: Top Use Cases in Preemptive Cyber Defense," "Prevention, faster detection, and deeper forensics improve security ops and reduce mean time to respond (MTTR). Preemptive tech cuts investigation time by 65%, offering instant forensic data for swift action." Detections from YARA rules for identifying suspicious, malicious content or latent content or binary artifacts in files are an example of a method used in the predictive threat intelligence use case.

Corelight's integration of YARA rules helps security teams to:

