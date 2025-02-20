Fenix24 appoints Brian Duke as Managing Director of US and Americas

Fenix24 today announced the appointment of Brian Duke as Managing Director of US and Americas. Duke brings 20 years of leadership experience from firms such as Integreon, Hippo Insurance, and Marsh, where he led efforts to bring to market cutting-edge technologies and reduce customer risks.

In his previous role as Vice President, Cyber Solutions Strategy, at Integreon, Duke drove sales and was recognized as the top performer for four consecutive years, consistently exceeding sales targets and working with high-performing teams, demonstrating his exceptional leadership skills and ability to deliver outstanding results.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian Duke to the Fenix24 team," said Heath Renfrow, CISO and Co-Founder of Fenix24. "His deep expertise in the industry and the US market will be instrumental in driving our mission to offer advanced breach recovery, restoration, and services that deliver the most comprehensive cyber resilience available today. His leadership will strengthen our position as a trusted cybersecurity leader in the region."

Duke added, "It's alarming that so few organizations can guarantee their recovery after a breach, and even more troubling that many don't know where to start when an incident occurs. I could not be more excited to join Fenix24 in its commitment to not only provide enterprises with recovery and restoration services but also build the future of cyber-resilient organizations."

With a deep interest in disruptive technologies and a proven track record in the insurance, cybersecurity, and SaaS software industries, Duke brings a unique blend of expertise. His ability to navigate complex challenges and drive growth across multiple sectors makes him an invaluable asset to the advancement of Fenix24's market expansion in breach recovery services.