Fenix24 launches Argos99 to enhance cyber resilience and accelerate recovery

Fenix24, an incident response recovery firm, is launching a new battalion, Argos99. In conjunction with Fenix24, Argos99 helps increase cyber resilience and incident recovery by providing companies with expert insights into their own assets and infrastructure.

Many organizations struggle with limited visibility into their IT infrastructure and their critical on-premises and SaaS-based key data repositories and do not understand the interconnected dependencies of their critical systems. This lack of insight and visibility heightens security risks and leaves organizations more susceptible to cyberattacks and prolonged downtime due to extended incident recovery times. Argos99 helps solve the challenge of mapping dependencies, tracking, patching, and managing distributed IT and cybersecurity assets, all within a single interface. The software discovers and tracks all IT assets and key data repositories, including SaaS data, privileged identity credentials, shadow IT, endpoints, virtual infrastructure, and all of the dependencies that drive critical business functions.

“In the age of cyberwarfare, where we are all potential victims, the biggest challenge for post-incident recovery and pre-incident resiliency is the unknown,” said Mark Grazman, CEO of Conversant Group. “Argos99 empowers businesses to proactively address these risks by providing interdependency mapping and a comprehensive view of their entire IT environment. Not only does Argos99 help organizations in peacetime, but it will also further accelerate Fenix24’s recovery process, enabling faster and more effective responses when incidents occur.”

Argos99 was designed to leverage the insight, best practices, scripts, and automation developed by Fenix24, resulting in a powerful tool that’s not just about prevention but overall cyber resilience.

More Argos99 benefits:

Policy and configuration analysis helps organizations identify areas of improvement across current cybersecurity configurations, including endpoint detection and response, firewalls, lateral movement, identity, storage, and backups.

Configuration drift monitoring analyzes how cyber policies change over time from what you intended, with the functionality across all tools to roll those policies back to their intended posture.

Asset dependency mapping monitors critical Tier 0 infrastructure dependencies, uncovering essential relationships between databases, identity systems, and application layers to deliver a deeper understanding of organizational operations.

Rapid hardening identifies configuration vulnerabilities, allowing Argos99 to create a roadmap so assessments can result in remediation in days, not months, while protecting against threat actors coming back and leveraging organizational weaknesses.

Argos99 is now available to all new and current customers. For more information, visit Argos99.com.