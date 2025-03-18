CyCognito unveils next-gen automation and visibility capabilities

CyCognito today announced new capabilities designed to improve both security operations automation and risk visibility. These new features speed security operations by making assets easier to identify and attribute to owners, as well as compare attack surface risk to peer organizations.

Security visibility gaps represent significant business risks. Organizations lacking comprehensive oversight of their asset ecosystem face increased vulnerability to security incidents that can impact operations and compliance. CyCognito's latest platform enhancements deliver transformative capabilities to address these visibility challenges through accelerated automation, including:

Intelligent Action Rules : Streamline asset classification with customizable action rules aligned with organizational structure and business priorities.

: Streamline asset classification with customizable action rules aligned with organizational structure and business priorities. AI-Powered Advanced Search : Navigate complex environments efficiently with multi-layered search capabilities that leverage artificial intelligence to uncover hidden connections.

: Navigate complex environments efficiently with multi-layered search capabilities that leverage artificial intelligence to uncover hidden connections. Cross-Asset Relationship Analysis: Identify previously invisible security relationships by executing queries across multiple asset types simultaneously, revealing critical attack vectors.

Beyond automation, effective security management requires unparalleled visibility into the extended attack surface. CyCognito's latest platform enhancements deliver powerful capabilities to maximize visibility across the entire digital ecosystem, including:

Comparative Security Benchmarking : Gain strategic insight by measuring the security posture against industry peers, enabling risk-based security investment decisions.

: Gain strategic insight by measuring the security posture against industry peers, enabling risk-based security investment decisions. Comprehensive Attack Surface Monitoring: Instantly detect and investigate attack surface modifications through a comprehensive change management dashboard.

Instantly detect and investigate attack surface modifications through a comprehensive change management dashboard. Enhanced Cloud Integratio n: Strengthen cloud asset correlation through seamless AWS Resource Group metadata integration via API.

n: Strengthen cloud asset correlation through seamless AWS Resource Group metadata integration via API. Cloudflare Intelligence Connection: Expand discovery capabilities by leveraging DNS information from existing Cloudflare infrastructure.

Expand discovery capabilities by leveraging DNS information from existing Cloudflare infrastructure. Integrated WordPress Testing: Accelerate detection of vulnerabilities affecting WordPress, one of the most vulnerable platforms in widespread use.

"Today's security teams operate in increasingly complex environments where speed and precision are critical," said Amit Amar, Vice President of Product Management at CyCognito. "These new capabilities represent a significant leap forward in Attack Surface Management by empowering security professionals to not only identify risks faster but also to contextualize them within their broader security landscape. By combining intelligent automation with enhanced visibility tools, we're enabling our customers to transform reactive security operations into proactive risk management strategies that align with their specific business requirements and industry challenges."

