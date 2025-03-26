SafeBreach launches enhanced MSSP program

SafeBreach today announced the launch of its enhanced Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) program, an expanded element of the company’s successful "Elevate" partner initiative that was unveiled in 2024. The new MSSP program is specifically designed to support service providers who host, manage, or resell SafeBreach's continuous security validation solutions, enabling them to deliver greater value to their clients while accelerating their own business growth.

Following the recent launch of the SafeBreach exposure validation platform in February, this new MSSP program represents the company's continued commitment to empowering partners with the tools, resources, and support needed to address the evolving cybersecurity challenges that organizations face today.

"We recognize that customers rely on our partners' expertise and services to deliver tailored, top-tier security solutions that address their unique business needs," said Joe Wilkinson, Director of Channel Sales at SafeBreach. "Our new Elevate MSSP program offers valuable enhancements and an expanded structure that are designed to provide additional benefits, practical success guidance, and increased value to empower our MSSP partners to grow their offerings when they host, manage, or resell SafeBreach."

The enhanced MSSP program builds on the strengths of SafeBreach's previous partner framework, incorporating industry best practices to enhance growth, scalability, and reliability. The program provides a clear framework for partners to establish consistent client engagement expectations, ensuring successful deployment and ongoing management of SafeBreach's security validation solutions.

SafeBreach empowers partners to accelerate business growth by expanding their client services portfolio with advanced, continuous security validation. Through scalable and automated simulations, partners can help their clients better understand, detect, and defend against cyber threats.

Key benefits of the enhanced MSSP program include:

Comprehensive Solution Portfolio: Partners can offer clients continuous security validation through SafeBreach's Validate and Propagate solutions, providing a more holistic view of cyber risk.

Partners can offer clients continuous security validation through SafeBreach's Validate and Propagate solutions, providing a more holistic view of cyber risk. Seamless Technology Integration: The SafeBreach ecosystem integrates into existing client technology stacks, giving partners confidence in compatibility and enhancing client satisfaction.

The SafeBreach ecosystem integrates into existing client technology stacks, giving partners confidence in compatibility and enhancing client satisfaction. Accelerated Sales Cycles: By streamlining security vendor evaluations, SafeBreach enables clients to make faster, more informed product decisions.

By streamlining security vendor evaluations, SafeBreach enables clients to make faster, more informed product decisions. Increased Revenue Opportunities: Partners can assess clients' security postures and offer targeted recommendations, such as optimizing existing licenses or identifying opportunities for new security solutions.

With traditional, point-in-time security control validation tactics like penetration testing and red teaming proving insufficient, organizations increasingly need comprehensive and continuous views of security performance combined with prioritized remediation of gaps. The SafeBreach exposure validation platform addresses this need with an innovative combination of breach and attack simulation (BAS) and attack path validation that provides enterprises with deeper insight into threat exposure and a more holistic view of cyber risk.

Through this enhanced MSSP program, SafeBreach partners can now more effectively help their clients combat the ongoing challenges of an evolving threat landscape. "The updates to the SafeBreach MSSP program and strategy build on the strengths of our previous program to position our partners as trusted advisors,” added Wilkinson. “As a result, they can better help their clients select, validate, and implement a comprehensive security validation platform."

For more information on the Elevate MSSP program, visit https://www.safebreach.com/partners/.