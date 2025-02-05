SafeBreach launches enterprise-grade exposure management platform

The SafeBreach exposure validation platform is a suite of exposure validation tools that provide end-to-end visibility into the effectiveness of security controls and the potential impact of a successful breach. The platform offers:

Enterprise-Grade Safety: The platform is purpose-built to meet the stringent safety and privacy requirements of large enterprises, enabling comprehensive security testing without impacting customer environments.

The platform is purpose-built to meet the stringent safety and privacy requirements of large enterprises, enabling comprehensive security testing without impacting customer environments. Predictable Scalability: Regardless of the environment or deployment model, the SafeBreach platform allows clients to get started with a breadth and depth of testing that provides immediate value—then scale up when they are ready.

Regardless of the environment or deployment model, the SafeBreach platform allows clients to get started with a breadth and depth of testing that provides immediate value—then scale up when they are ready. World-Class Support: The SafeBreach platform is backed by world-renowned threat researchers and an award-winning customer success team.

The SafeBreach exposure validation platform enables clients to leverage Validate to identify security gaps, then dig deeper with Propagate to understand what an attacker could accomplish by exploiting them to develop a more comprehensive understanding of cyber risk.

Looking toward the future, SafeBreach plans to continue to develop not only its existing capabilities in Validate and Propagate, but also new capabilities within the SafeBreach exposure validation platform to continue serving the needs of the enterprise market.

“Based on the direction of the security market, we know there is a huge need for a single platform that CISOs can use to not only understand their residual risk, but to make data-driven decisions around it,” said Guy Bejerano, CEO at SafeBreach. “That’s the way we see the market going, and we are working to converge our BAS capabilities with adjacent capabilities to build that entire platform. With our expertise and enterprise experience, we are better positioned than any other company to make it happen—today’s launch is only the beginning.”

To learn more about the SafeBreach exposure validation platform: