MorganFranklin Cyber names Raffi Joukhadarian as Chief Financial Officer

MorganFranklin Cyber announced today that Raffi Joukhadarian has been named Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The appointment marks a significant step in MorganFranklin Cyber’s strategic growth journey and will further the firm’s financial strategy as it scales to meet rising enterprise client demand.

Joukhadarian brings more than two decades of global financial leadership experience to the role, with a track record spanning asset management, investment banking, insurance, private equity, and cybersecurity. Since joining MorganFranklin in 2018, he has been a trusted partner to clients and colleagues alike, especially during high-stakes, high-impact transformation initiatives. Most recently, Joukhadarian served as interim CFO, helping guide the firm through its divestiture from the broader MorganFranklin Consulting organization.

“Raffi has already proven himself as a strategic, steady, and collaborative leader through a transformative chapter for our firm,” said Keith Hollender, CEO of MorganFranklin Cyber. “He brings an exceptional blend of consulting savvy, enterprise leadership, and global business perspective to the role. As we position ourselves for continued growth, there’s no one better equipped to lead our financial strategy into the future.”

As CFO, Joukhadarian will oversee all aspects of MorganFranklin’s financial operations—including capital strategy, budgeting, and forecasting—while supporting growth initiatives across key service lines and industry sectors. Prior to joining MorganFranklin Cyber, he held senior leadership roles at New York Life and Citigroup and served as CFO for global divisions of Standard Chartered Bank. He also serves as a board member for multiple organizations across a range of industries. This includes being the Chairman of the Montvale Economic Development Committee, where he helps shape regional growth and promotes partnerships with more than 100 companies.

“I’m honored to officially step into the CFO role at MorganFranklin Cyber,” said Raffi Joukhadarian, Managing Director and CFO. “This is a firm built on integrity, innovation, and impact. I’ve seen firsthand the strength of our people and our potential. I look forward to building on that foundation to help accelerate our growth and continue to evolve our client services.”