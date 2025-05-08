Cisco study reveals alarming deficiencies in security readiness

According to Cisco's 2025 Cybersecurity Readiness Index, only 4% of organizations worldwide have achieved the 'Mature' level of readiness required to effectively withstand today's cybersecurity threats.

This is a slight increase from last year's index, in which 3% of organizations worldwide were designated as Mature. This demonstrates that despite a slight improvement from last year, global cybersecurity preparedness remains low as hyperconnectivity and AI introduce new complexities for security practitioners.

AI is revolutionizing security and escalating threat levels, with nearly 9 in 10 organizations (86%) facing AI-related security incidents last year. However, only 49% of respondents are confident their employees fully understand AI-related threats, and 48% believe their teams fully grasp how malicious actors are using AI to execute sophisticated attacks. This awareness gap leaves organizations critically exposed.

AI is compounding an already challenging threat landscape. In the last year, nearly half of organizations (49%) suffered cyberattacks, hindered by complex security frameworks with disparate point solutions. Looking forward, respondents view external threats like malicious actors and state-affiliated groups (58%) as more significant to their organizations than internal threats (42%), underscoring the urgent need for streamlined defense strategies to thwart external attacks.