Cisco unveils vision for agentic AI collaboration

At Enterprise Connect, Cisco will unveil its vision for agentic AI collaboration, along with new AI-powered collaboration solutions designed to create future-proofed experiences for customers, employees, and IT teams.

New agentic AI innovations include the general availability of the Webex AI Agent for enhanced customer experience. Additional solutions announced across Collaboration Devices and the Webex Suite include new workflows in AI Assistant for Webex Suite to streamline employee experiences, Webex Calling Customer Assist, and AirPlay on Cisco Devices for Microsoft Teams Rooms.

"Enterprises are starting to realize the potential of agentic AI. It is reinventing what it means for people and technology to work together across the physical and digital worlds," said Jeetu Patel, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Cisco. "Our customers love how Webex AI is built seamlessly into the way you work. Working alongside employees to increase efficiency, improve employee sentiment, and enhance overall customer experiences."

Creating Customer Experience Centers with AI

Traditional contact centers, primarily reactive in addressing customer inquiries, are evolving into experience centers where every interaction is an opportunity to provide exceptional interactions with customers. Webex is making this possible with the Webex Customer Experience portfolio with tools like AI Agent and AI Assistant for Contact Center that seamlessly answer customers' questions and integrate with back-office systems for automated intent fulfillment.

New AI solutions include:

Webex AI Agent: With general availability planned for March 31, 2025, the Webex AI Agent is a 24/7, self-service solution with natural, human-like interactions. It works alongside human agents to answer routine and high-volume customer questions and executes actions to fulfill customer requests while eliminating the need for queues or wait times. It integrates out of the box with Webex Contact Center and combines natural-sounding conversational intelligence with real-time automation for customers to resolve issues and queries as if they were speaking or messaging with a human.

Cisco AI Assistant for Webex Contact Center: To improve agent and customer service experiences, the generally available Cisco AI Assistant for Webex Contact Center has new features planned for Q2 2025, including suggested responses and real-time transcription for agents. These will join previously available features including context transfer summaries, dropped call summaries, agent well-being, topic analytics, and automatic customer satisfaction scores (Auto CSAT).

Delivering AI-Powered Employee Experiences for End Users and IT

In today's digital era, employees expect intelligent and efficient collaboration experiences. AI-powered solutions deliver seamless collaboration and bolster productivity for every employee, from the end users who depend on our products daily to the IT professionals who ensure smooth operations. Employees can use some of these tools as they become available later this year to increase their productivity with workflow automation that streamlines routine tasks, easily customize and manage AI capabilities and insights, and more, including:

Workflow Automation in Cisco AI Assistant for Webex: This capability in the Cisco AI Assistant for Webex Suite intends to streamline processes and save time by working across enterprise apps like Salesforce, ServiceNow , and Jira. This enables users to more efficiently complete tasks and automatically share meeting summaries across enterprise apps.

AI Capabilities in Webex Control Hub: The platform will allow IT admins to easily access, search, and manage all AI ecosystems in one place and to customize them to match their organization's needs. They will also be able to view analytics on AI usage, trends, and employee adoption metrics within Webex Control Hub.

Any employee can be empowered to assist customers with this Webex Calling solution:

Webex Calling Customer Assist: This reimagined calling solution aims to empower any employee to assist customers with an AI-powered, modern experience in the Webex app on their desktop or mobile phone. With Customer Assist, local and regional branches, including retail stores, bank branches, pharmacies, and healthcare clinics, can quickly provide great customer experiences, resolve issues, and build strong relationships. With the addition of new features available later this year, it intends to provide efficient call routing, AI assistance for agents and supervisors, and powerful analytics—all in an easy-to-deploy, cost-effective Webex Calling offering.

The Webex ecosystem delivers a seamless integration of AI-driven innovations and collaboration tools, enhancing user experiences with secure, flexible, and rich interactions across workspaces:

Apple AirPlay on Cisco Devices is now available for Microsoft Teams Rooms, enabling instant wireless content sharing from iPhone, iPad, or Mac to Cisco Devices.

Now generally available, Cisco Spatial Meetings allows users to turn any space equipped with a Cisco Room Bar Pro into an immersive studio with Webex for Apple Vision Pro.

With connectors across many enterprise apps such as Outlook, Salesforce, and ServiceNow —made possible with Glean —users can enhance discussions, search Webex, and speed up decision-making with knowledge graphs and connectors.

Native Epic integration for Webex Contact Center, expected to be in beta this month, will enable contact center agents to access patient information more easily as they manage interactions within the popular electronic health record (EHR) software.

To see Cisco's innovations in action, join the Enterprise Connect keynote on Tuesday, March 18, from 11:30am to 12:00pm EST and visit Cisco at Booth #1607.