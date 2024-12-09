Police hold potential suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO

NEW YORK — A person of interest, identified as 26-year-old Luigi Mangione, has been arrested in connection to the Midtown Manhattan murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside the Hilton Hotel following a five-day manhunt, police said Monday.

Mangione was nabbed at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, carrying a gun that appears to match the murder weapon seen in security video of the shooting, police said. He was carrying writings critical of the health care industry when captured, police sources told The Associated Press.

Officials said a worker at the McDonald’s believed he recognized Mangione from surveillance images released by the NYPD and called in the tip. Altoona police arrested Mangione on gun charges.

Mangione was not on investigators’ radar before the tip, officials said.

The suspect was taken into custody carrying a fake New Jersey ID, police sources said. No charges were immediately filed. NYPD detectives are on their way to Pennsylvania to interview the suspect.

At a press conference at City Hall in Manhattan, Mayor Eric Adams credited “good old fashioned police work” for the arrest.

Based on his writings, Mangione has “ill will toward corporate America,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

“The gun appears to be a ghost gun, may have been made on a 3D printer,” Kenny added.

The Maryland native graduated at the top of his high school class and majored in computer science at the University of Pennsylvania.

An online list of books Mangione read this year includes Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski’s “Industrial Society and its Future,” which he rated four out of five stars.

According to the Baltimore school's website, Mangione graduated as valedictorian of the private, all-boys Gilman School in 2016.

In a recap of the graduation ceremony posted on the site, Mangione commends his classmates for their “inventive, pioneering mentality that accompanies a strong commitment to Gilman tradition.”