Today, CISA, the National Security Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other U.S. and international partners released a joint Cybersecurity Advisory, Russian GRU Targeting Western Logistics Entities and Technology Companies.

This advisory details a Russian state-sponsored cyber espionage-oriented campaign targeting technology companies and logistics entities, including those involved in the coordination, transport, and delivery of foreign assistance to Ukraine.

Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) 85th Main Special Service Center, military unit 26165 cyber actors are using a mix of previously disclosed tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) and are likely connected to these actors’ widescale targeting of IP cameras in Ukraine and bordering NATO nations.

Executives and network defenders at logistics entities and technology companies should recognize the elevated threat of until 26165 targeting, increase monitoring and threat hunting for known TTPs and indicators of compromise, and posture network defenses with a presumption of targeting. For more information on Russian state-sponsored threat actor activity, see CISA’s Russia Cyber Threat Overview and Advisories page.

