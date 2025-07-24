Everon Names Industry Veteran Ibrahim Kassem as Chief Technology Officer

Everon has appointed longtime security and IT executive Ibrahim Kassem as its new chief technology officer.

With more than 35 years of experience in the security and information technology sectors, Kassem brings leadership expertise from roles at Stealth Monitoring, Protection 1 and ADT. In his new position, he will oversee Everon’s technology vision and strategy, including the development of proprietary solutions and the expansion into remote video monitoring services.

Kassem’s responsibilities will include enhancing the company’s customer engagement portal to provide a more seamless and self-service account management experience. Everon said his efforts will be guided by customer feedback and focused on delivering strategic innovations. He will also play a key role in identifying technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, and system health monitoring tools that will support Everon's entry into the remote video monitoring market.

“Ibrahim is a transformative leader, with the future-forward mindset essential to creating an intentional technology strategy that is supportive and responsive to our customers’ evolving needs,” said Everon CEO Don Young. He added that Kassem’s addition reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and customer-centered solutions.

Kassem emphasized the importance of technology that simplifies the customer experience. “It’s about identifying technologies that ultimately make our customers’ day-to-day easier and optimizing how they do business with us,” he said. “We’re focused on promoting solutions that can create a new layer of integration, giving customers more access to their data and systems and making those systems easier to control and interact with.”