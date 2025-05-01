Pye-Barker Fire & Safety acquires Maryland-based Alarm Engineering Inc.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired Maryland-based security company Alarm Engineering Inc. The Alarm Engineering team—servicing Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia—will complement Pye-Barker's fire protection teams in the area to better serve Mid-Atlantic communities with integrated safety and security solutions.

Alarm Engineering Inc. has offered security and alarm services in the Delmarva region since 1985. From banking institutions to secured government buildings to industrial facilities, the company tailors customized commercial solutions to protect people and property with innovative technologies.

Alarm Engineering's systems detect intrusion, fire, and unauthorized activity, backed by 24/7 monitoring and real-time alerts. The company also provides access control, video surveillance, analytics, and other system integrations to reinforce security and keep customers updated with the latest technology.

"Providing safety to individuals and businesses across Maryland is a privilege we are beyond grateful for," said Melanie Mason, co-owner of Alarm Engineering. "We've never believed in cookie-cutter solutions or high-pressure sales tactics, and Pye-Barker fits exactly what we're looking for in an acquirer—a company that cares about its customers and its team, builds legacies, and protects lives," co-owner Ron Boltz added.

"The addition of Alarm Engineering is an exciting opportunity to deepen our impact and enhance our full fire code compliance services in Maryland and the broader region," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker Fire & Safety. "We are proud to work alongside the dedicated Alarm Engineering team to continue the high-quality service their customers know and expect, while learning from each other to enhance our customer support."

Alarm Engineering Inc.'s team of skilled technicians will continue to serve customers in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. On Pye-Barker's side, Phil Gardner coordinated the transaction, and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker. Alarm Engineering was represented by the Law Offices of Marc P. Katz, LLC.