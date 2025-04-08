Pye-Barker Fire & Safety grows with 57 acquisitions in 2024

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety completed a landmark year of growth in 2024 with 57 successfully integrated acquisitions, extending its reach to 46 states.

Pye-Barker's healthy growth trajectory is anchored by the brand's commitment to customer retention and superior service while pursuing strategic acquisitions that build on its strong company culture and opportunities that help team members thrive.

"Our approach has always centered on identifying partners who share our core values of exceptional service, deep expertise, and genuine care for team members and customers," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker Fire & Safety. "The remarkable companies that joined our family in 2024 have not only expanded our offerings but have also enriched our culture with their commitment to excellence and their community impact."

Pye-Barker's progression has earned it consecutive annual recognition on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States. In recent years, Pye-Barker has achieved substantial revenue growth while expanding its team to approximately 8,000 members nationwide, operating across more than 250 locations.

"What makes our story unique is that we continually strive to preserve the legacies of local businesses, leveraging their specific knowledge into nationwide expertise that benefits each of our customers," added Proctor. "When businesses choose Pye-Barker as their acquisition partner, they create new opportunities for their team members while maintaining the local connections that made their companies successful."

Beyond business success, Pye-Barker continually demonstrated its commitment to community service in 2024. Teams across the country volunteered time and resources to hurricane and storm relief efforts, local firefighter departments, holiday toy drives, and other community programs. The company also supported the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and the Wounded Warrior Project.