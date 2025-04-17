Pye-Barker Fire & Safety adds Arrow Fire Protection to its California roster

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired California-based Arrow Fire Protection. This move solidifies Pye-Barker's growing impact in California's critical fire protection industry, keeping people and property safe from fire and life safety risks.

Arrow Fire Protection provides a full range of fire protection solutions to businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area, servicing fire extinguishers, fire sprinkler systems, hydrants, pumps, and life safety equipment. The organization delivers thorough inspection, testing, and maintenance of fire sprinklers and fire extinguishers — as well as extinguisher training — to ensure customer safety and alignment with local and state codes.

Arrow Fire Protection is a family-owned and operated company serving customers in the San Francisco Bay Area counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco. Their certified technicians have been providing Californian businesses, schools, churches, multi-family properties, and other commercial customers with fire protection services since 1972.

"We've always called ourselves a modern company with old-fashioned values, and we knew we found our match in Pye-Barker," said Kimberley Golding, owner of Arrow Fire Protection. "Access to Pye-Barker's comprehensive resources and expert support allows us to provide our customers with enhanced fire protection services, all while maintaining our dependable service, investment in our team, and commitment to our community."

"Arrow Fire Protection brings an unwavering commitment to service and community that makes them stand out," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker Fire & Safety. "It was clear from the start that they fit the culture here at Pye-Barker. Their genuine passion for the fire protection industry enhances life safety services in the San Francisco Bay Area and strengthens Pye-Barker's impact nationwide."

Arrow Fire Protection's team of skilled technicians will continue to serve customers in the San Francisco Bay Area. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.