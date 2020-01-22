Copp Systems celebrates 100th year of service

Dayton, Ohio-based integrator was founded in 1920 by Roy Stanley Copp

Jan 22nd, 2020
Copp Logo 4 C Blk

DAYTON, Ohio (January 2020) — Copp Systems, a Dayton, Ohio-based security and communications systems provider, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

Copp Systems (formerly Copp Integrated Systems) was founded in 1920 by Roy Stanley Copp, an engineer and member of the “Dayton Boys,” a group of young engineers and students interested in technology. Copp began selling and servicing RCA living room consoles from his Monument Avenue storefront to prominent Dayton families, including the Wrights, Deeds, and Ketterings. As the business grew and new technologies emerged, Copp Systems added numerous communications systems to its offerings.

Today, Copp Systems consults, designs, installs and maintains systems that integrate fire/life safety, video surveillance, access control, nurse call, audio-visual systems and monitoring applications. The firm is also proud to be one of the licensees of Footprint, an innovative web-based situational software developed in partnership with the University of Dayton Research Institute’s Software Systems Group. Footprint brings together information from multiple video monitoring systems and sensors into one platform, enabling law enforcement to solve cases quicker using data-driven decisions.

“Copp Systems’ hundred-year anniversary is a monumental milestone and a testament to our dedication to customer service,” said David Markham, President of Copp Systems. “Our customers know they can depend on us as their trusted advisors to maximize their resources and deliver a superior level of support. We’re always looking for ways to add new facets to our business to meet our customers’ changing needs.”

Copp Systems serves a broad range of industries, including public safety, commercial and industrial, health care, education, government and military, transportation, logistics, financial and retail. Under the leadership of owner and CEO Bill DeFries, the company became verified as a Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), opening more opportunities to serve Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the local veteran community. 

DeFries says the key to the company’s future success will be its ongoing commitment to education and eagerness to embrace new technologies.

“It says a lot about any company to survive – and thrive — for a hundred years,” said DeFries. “But especially in the electronic security industry, it takes forward-thinking and flexibility to stay ahead of the curve and adapt as new technologies are developed.”

“As Copp Systems propels into a new decade, we’re looking forward to unifying organizations and simplifying lives with the latest technology, all while maintaining our long history of quality customer service.”

About Copp Systems

Founded in 1920 in Dayton, Ohio, Copp Systems consults, designs, installs and maintains systems that integrate fire/life safety, video surveillance, access control, nurse call, audio-visual systems and monitoring applications. The company specializes in delivering sophisticated security and communications systems of all types in a broad range of industries, including public safety, commercial and industrial, health care, education, government and military, transportation, logistics, financial and retail. By working with customers to create a seamless infrastructure for their systems, Copp Systems helps to unify organizations and simplify lives. As the value-added reseller of Footprint Situational Awareness Software, Copp Systems is at the forefront of the global systems integration industry. Find out more at www.copp.com.

 

###

More in Dealers, Integrators & Installing Companies
Security Gives Back Lead Art
Security Gives Back in 2019
Integrators once again step up to positively impact their communities
Dec 12th, 2019
Penedrgraph Systems Inc
Convergint acquires Pendergraph Systems
Oklahoma-based integrator is the company's fifth acquisition of 2019
Dec 3rd, 2019
Smart Watch Name 12
Sciens Building Solutions acquires SmartWatch Security of Florida
Company to provide expertise and resources in access control, video surveillance and sound, while expanding product offerings across new and existing customers
Dec 2nd, 2019
Pivot3 Logo
Pivot3 expands Global Partner Program
New features include optimized tiers and benefits, deeper industry relationships and team growth
Dec 2nd, 2019
Brian Duffy, COO of Per Mar Security Services, and Don Nielsen, owner of NECO Security.
Per Mar Security Services acquires NECO Security of Nebraska
Nielsen family sells business after more than 60 years in the industry
Dec 2nd, 2019
Contera Ip Omni Lx Rs Ds 001 Eng 002 1
ConteraIP Omni LX Remote Setup Series
AVC Total Video Solution adds powerful new surveillance camera choices
Nov 18th, 2019
ADT Commercial has acquired Ga.-based systems integrator Critical Systems.
ADT Commercial acquires Critical Systems
Acquisition to expand company’s presence in the Atlanta market
Nov 13th, 2019
20191106 112557 (1)
Supreme Security Systems acquires T&R Alarm Systems
Move adds 300 customers to New Jersey integrator
Nov 13th, 2019
Allied Universal Security Services Logo Updated 5 30 19
Allied Universal adds another integrator to Technology Services division
Advent Systems of Elmhurst, Ill., to help company grow in Chicago area
Nov 5th, 2019
Avigilon Champions
Avigilon Plus Champions Reward Program launched
Program to incentivize sale of certain Avigilon products with easy-to-redeem rewards
Oct 29th, 2019
The Connection Xchange
The Connection Xchange (TCX)
Consulting firm that works with top security and integration companies as well as MSOs, ISPs and other non-traditional companies looking to enter the connected home and security markets.
Oct 24th, 2019
Tech Systems announces the addition of Jay Levine as Chief Operating Officer to direct the administrative and operational functions of the company.
Tech Systems hires Jay Levine as its new COO
Levine has over 40 years of executive managerial experience, with an emphasis on growth and improving financial structure
Oct 14th, 2019
Bates Security announced the recent acquisition of Absolute Protection Team from Roger and Karen Marcil of Vero Beach, Florida. according to William and Pat Bates.
Bates Security opens fourth office with Florida acquisition
The Lexington, Kentucky-based company acquires Absolute Protection Team in Vero Beach, Florida
Oct 8th, 2019
Redwire Logo Xl
Redwire acquires American Alarm & Audio
Florida-based integrators join forces
Oct 7th, 2019