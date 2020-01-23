VMP to showcase ERWEN-6E wall rack enclosure during 2020 ISC West

STEVENSVILLE, Md., Jan. 22, 2020 — Video Mount Products (videomount.com), a leading provider of mounting solutions for the security, commercial, residential, and pro audio/video markets, is proud to announce that it will showcase its popular ERWEN-6E 19-inch wall rack enclosure during ISC West 2020, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from March 18-20 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, booth #1046. Now shipping, the 6U ERWEN-6E has an MSRP of $417.95.
“Based on the popularity of our ERWEN-9E, ERWEN-12E and ERWEN-15E wall mounted rack enclosures, we developed the ERWEN-6E to be as effective and rugged, but in an even smaller package,” explained Keith Fulmer, president of VMP. “Where space is at a premium, getting equipment off the floor and on the wall is a must when floor standing equipment racks just won’t do. VMP designed the ERWEN Series wall mounted racks for both form and functionality, especially with the security and AV installer in mind. With adjustable front and rear rails, removable hinged back panel, and a reversible glass front door, the ERWEN-6E is the answer to the most demanding rack mount requirements.”
Additional features of the ERWEN-6E wall rack enclosure include:
- Welded steel construction
- Ships fully assembled
- Works with all standard 19-inch rack equipment and accessories
- 16 inches of usable depth
- Rails have numbered spaces with standard 10-32 threading
- Adjustable front and rear rails
- Vented top and bottom
- Top and bottom cable routing knockouts
- Reversible hinged tempered glass front door
- Removable hinged back panel
- Removable locking side panels
- Load capacity – 120 lbs
- Black powder coat finish
- Product dimensions: (W x D x H): 24.3in x 21.9in x 14.5in
- Product weight: 50 lbs
VMP recently celebrated its 25th year as a leading provider of mounting solutions for the A/V, communication, and security industries.
For more information, please visit www.videomount.com or call toll free 877-281-2169. If you need help choosing the right mount for your application, try the VideoMount™-Finder at www.chooseamount.com.