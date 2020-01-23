VMP to showcase ERWEN-6E wall rack enclosure during 2020 ISC West

STEVENSVILLE, Md., Jan. 22, 2020 — Video Mount Products (videomount.com), a leading provider of mounting solutions for the security, commercial, residential, and pro audio/video markets, is proud to announce that it will showcase its popular ERWEN-6E 19-inch wall rack enclosure during ISC West 2020, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from March 18-20 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, booth #1046. Now shipping, the 6U ERWEN-6E has an MSRP of $417.95.

“Based on the popularity of our ERWEN-9E, ERWEN-12E and ERWEN-15E wall mounted rack enclosures, we developed the ERWEN-6E to be as effective and rugged, but in an even smaller package,” explained Keith Fulmer, president of VMP. “Where space is at a premium, getting equipment off the floor and on the wall is a must when floor standing equipment racks just won’t do. VMP designed the ERWEN Series wall mounted racks for both form and functionality, especially with the security and AV installer in mind. With adjustable front and rear rails, removable hinged back panel, and a reversible glass front door, the ERWEN-6E is the answer to the most demanding rack mount requirements.”

Additional features of the ERWEN-6E wall rack enclosure include:

Welded steel construction

Ships fully assembled

Works with all standard 19-inch rack equipment and accessories

16 inches of usable depth

Rails have numbered spaces with standard 10-32 threading

Adjustable front and rear rails

Vented top and bottom

Top and bottom cable routing knockouts

Reversible hinged tempered glass front door

Removable hinged back panel

Removable locking side panels

Load capacity – 120 lbs

Black powder coat finish

Product dimensions: (W x D x H): 24.3in x 21.9in x 14.5in

Product weight: 50 lbs

VMP recently celebrated its 25th year as a leading provider of mounting solutions for the A/V, communication, and security industries.