D-Tools–FireCAD Integration Targets Fire Alarm Workflow Gaps

D-Tools and FireCAD, powered by Inspect Point, have announced a forthcoming integration aimed at closing the gap between fire alarm system design and project management workflows.

The integration will debut at the 2025 NFPA Conference & Expo, scheduled for June 16-18 in Las Vegas.

Set for release in the third quarter of 2025, the integration will link FireCAD’s cloud-based fire alarm CAD platform with D-Tools’ System Integrator (SI) software. The goal is to create a connected workflow that enables contractors to move directly from code-compliant system designs to quoting, procurement and field execution.

By using D-Tools’ API, system data from FireCAD — such as device counts, wiring details and specifications — can be imported into the SI platform. This process is expected to reduce manual data entry, minimize errors and accelerate project timelines by keeping design and delivery in sync.

The integration targets fire and life safety contractors who currently juggle multiple disconnected tools for CAD, estimating and operations. FireCAD offers submittal-ready designs, automatic calculations and a manufacturer parts library aligned with industry codes. D-Tools’ SI software supports proposals, resource management, installation planning and ongoing service management.

Company representatives say the integration will give contractors greater efficiency and a more cohesive project lifecycle. Randy Stearns, CEO of D-Tools, said the collaboration is designed to support the evolving needs of low-voltage professionals in the fire protection space. Anthony Conte, vice president of engineering at FireCAD, added that the integration helps ensure alignment between what’s drawn and what’s delivered.