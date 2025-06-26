Allegion unveils Overtur for Revit Plugin Enhancements

Allegion US announced a new release of the Overtur for Revit Plugin, available starting in late June. All users must update to this version by mid-August to use the plugin.

The release provides compatibility for the latest 2026 version of Revit, an updated Room to Door Renumbering tool, and more. Additionally, premium feature users will have the ability to link directly to a specific door in Overtur, offering significant time savings.

“We designed these enhancements with architects and security design teams in mind,” said Mark Casey, Vice President, National Electronics Sales. “The latest release makes working with Overtur even easier and quicker.”

The Overtur for Revit Plugin release includes:

Revit 2026 Compatibility : The latest plugin will replace all others and is compatible with the 2026 version of Revit as well as 2023-2025. The plugin may still work with Revit versions 2022-2019 but is unable to be supported.

Hyperlinks : Premium feature users can now use the updated Advanced Retrieve function to quickly navigate from Revit to the specific door in Overtur to easily see associated hardware, cutsheets, and more.

Room to Door Renumbering : Updated tool functionality helps users save time by creating renumbering rules and applying them to their project.

Modeless Send and Retrieve : Users can work in Revit while the plugin is processing the send or retrieve functions.

Save Preferences : Users can save preferences for send and retrieve to make it even easier to pull from Overtur.

Saving Logs: Error logs will be saved to Overtur to cut down on support time and questions.

Mark Vigren, Vice President, Sales and Field Marketing at Allegion, said, “We’re committed to enabling strong team collaboration and unlocking efficiencies for teams involved with the design, construction, and management of openings. As with every release, we continue to improve the user interface and ease of use.”

To learn more, visit https://support.overtur.allegion.com/hc/en-us/sections/32069203359892-Overtur-for-Revit-Plugin.