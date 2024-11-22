Arrow Security adds three industry leaders to its executive roster

Craig Nixon, a retired Brigadier General, a decorated combat veteran, and a successful entrepreneur, has been named to the Board of Advisors at Arrow Security. Craig brings a distinguished 29-year military career, including seven tours in special operations units, as well as significant private sector experience. His military service includes commanding the 75th Ranger Regiment and serving as the Deputy Commanding General of the 25th Infantry Division/Multi-National Division North, Iraq. Craig has earned the Distinguished Service Medal, Silver Star, three Bronze Stars, and the Purple Heart. After retiring from the Army in 2011, Craig joined McChrystal Group as one of the original partners. He later became the CEO of ACADEMI, and, over three years, built Constellis Group, successfully growing the company into a global leader in private security. Craig also founded Nixon Six Solutions, a consulting firm focused on growth and market entry strategies and leadership development.