Arrow Security appoints industry leaders from Madison Square Garden and BlackRock

Arrow Security is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig M. Schwab, MBA, MA, CPP, as the company’s Chief Operating Officer and Darren Claphan as Chief Strategy Officer.

As Chief Operating Officer, Craig M. Schwab, MBA, MA, CPP, oversees all aspects of the company's operations to ensure the highest standards of service delivery, operational effectiveness, and strategic innovation, which will continue to drive Arrow Security’s growth. Craig brings an ability to foster strong client relationships and more than two decades of expertise in corporate security and risk management, having previously served as Global Head of Corporate Security at BlackRock. Previously, he served as Vice President of Corporate Security of Americas at Deutsche Bank and has held several leadership roles at a private security service provider over a period of more than ten years.

Darren Claphan recently joined Arrow Security as Chief Strategy Officer, where he is responsible for steering the company's strategic vision and driving initiatives that fuel growth and innovation. Darren previously served as Senior Vice President of Security and Aviation at Madison Square Garden Entertainment, as well as Sphere Interim General Manager. In these capacities, Darren oversaw all physical and technical security operations for MSG Entertainment, MSG Sports, and Sphere Entertainment, encompassing 13,000 employees, multiple high-profile venues, and two major sports teams. Darren brings more than 20 years of experience in security management, project leadership, and client relations, having held senior leadership roles in both the public and private sectors.

“Arrow Security has been growing at an incredible pace, and with the addition of Craig Schwab and Darren Claphan, we will be able to expand into new regions and markets while continuing to lead the security industry,” said AJ Caro, CEO of Arrow Security. “Both Craig and Darren bring decades of experience, ideas of innovation, and forward-thinking strategies. They have demonstrated dedication and commitment to providing superior safety and security services, enhancing the experiences of users and our clients, nurturing a thriving workforce, and caring about their community. We are excited and fortunate to have them join our executive management team here at Arrow Security.”

In the next several weeks, Arrow Security will be announcing additional appointments to key leadership and advisory positions.