ZBeta appoints Jaret Alexander as Vice President of Design Services

ZBeta, a pioneer in delivering comprehensive physical security consulting services, today announced that Jaret Alexander has been appointed Vice President of Design Services. In this role, he leads ZBeta's technical and operational teams, driving strategic growth and operational excellence. He ensures teams are equipped to deliver high-quality, innovative solutions while fostering leadership development, optimizing processes, and working to position the organization for long-term success.

"Jaret has made a significant impact on ZBeta's operational framework, and his success reflects his ability to lead with integrity, drive innovation, and deliver outstanding results," said Jesse Knutson, Chief Operating Officer, ZBeta. "His dedication to data-driven strategies and fostering collaboration sets a high standard and ensures we consistently exceed client expectations across the board."

Alexander has more than 20 years of expertise in security technology and integration, complemented by a background in the construction and trade industries. Prior to joining ZBeta in 2023, he held increasingly senior-level operations, management, and engineering roles at SAGE Integration, McKenney’s Inc., and U.S. Security Associates. He holds a variety of licenses and certifications, including the PSP certification from ASIS International and the CPSM certification from the Security Industry Association.

"Security is a discipline I am deeply passionate about, and I’m excited to support ZBeta’s mission of ensuring security is a cornerstone of business success,” Alexander said. “I look forward to working with our expert team to further align strategies and improve efficiencies that make us better than yesterday. Together, we will deliver exceptional value to our clients, enhance ZBeta’s competitive advantage, and foster a culture focused on delivering excellence."