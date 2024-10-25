ZBeta appoints Dave Goldberg as Director of Growth

ZBeta today announced Dave Goldberg as Director of Growth. Goldberg is a well-respected physical security professional with more than 25 years of experience developing and managing global security programs and driving business expansion. With a career that includes key leadership roles at WeWork and IBM, Goldberg’s appointment signals an enhanced phase of growth and innovation for ZBeta.

Goldberg will partner with ZBeta’s Chief Growth Officer, Conal O'Doherty, in leading ZBeta’s expansion strategies. Together, they will focus on scaling security solutions, driving brand awareness, taking an innovative and consultative approach to fostering new client acquisition, and pursuing customer service excellence. Goldberg’s deep understanding of physical security, intelligence and investigations, crisis management and resilience, risk management, and security technology positions him as a key player in ZBeta’s mission to enhance security and operational resilience for its clients worldwide.

“We’re constantly on the lookout for standout leaders with unique expertise in the security world, and with Dave, we’ve found exactly that,” O’Doherty said. “Dave brings a remarkable ability to create cutting-edge security strategies while accelerating growth, a combination that perfectly aligns with our vision. His insights will be highly valuable as we broaden our impact and continue on our pursuit of providing exceptional security consulting services to new and existing clients.”

While at WeWork, Goldberg collaborated with the company’s largest global accounts, driving significant revenue expansion. He also transformed the organization’s security programs to meet the evolving needs of enterprise customers and oversaw the development of standardized security protocols across 750 global locations. Prior to his role with WeWork, Goldberg led security integrations at IBM, where he managed initiatives worth more than $50 million.

Goldberg holds a Master of Science in Criminal Justice and Security Management from Michigan State University and a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration from the University of Arizona. He is a respected figure in the industry and a long-time member of ASIS International, Seattle Shield, and the Overseas Security Advisory Council.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join ZBeta, a company that’s redefining what it means to be a security consultant in today’s market,” said Goldberg. “I’m eager to bring my experience and perspective to fuel even greater progress. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to collaborate with a brilliant team and implement security solutions that safeguard assets while driving security success for our clients.”