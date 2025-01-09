Getac expands partnership with RAM Mounts for safe and secure device mounting

Getac Technology Corporation, a producer of rugged hardware technology and intuitive software, announced an expanded partnership with RAM Mounts, a manufacturer of rugged mounting hardware for mobile devices. This partnership supports mobile workers with increased collaboration abilities and software to streamline mundane responsibilities, which ultimately enhances workflow efficiency, increases general productivity, and, most importantly, increases worker safety. RAM now offers mounting capabilities for all Getac Android devices, including the new ZX80 dock, to improve mobile worker productivity and safety.

RAM will showcase the Getac ZX80 paired with the RAM Powered Docking Station during NRF '25 Retail's Big Show, from January 12-14, in their Booth #1067.

With a commitment and focus on producing durable solutions, Getac provides customers with high-quality, intelligent, rugged hardware that integrates with RAM Mount's distinguished double ball and socket mounting system to create solutions for multiple industries, including public safety, defense, field service, transportation & logistics, warehousing, manufacturing, and Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) where the cost advantages and software applications create a strong value proposition.

"Our partnership with RAM Mounts has been essential for expanding mounting capabilities for our Android rugged solutions across numerous industries," said Mike McMahon, President of Getac North America. "By combining Getac's rugged solutions with RAM Mounts, customers have key technology solutions to innovate in previously low-tech industries and empower mobile workers."

Getac's rugged hardware—including laptops and tablets—is intentionally built to withstand harsh environments and intense weather conditions and is drop-resistant. RAM Mounts rugged mounting solutions offer adjustability, marine-grade durability, and quick installations to ensure devices are secured—whether in-vehicle, on equipment, or to a fixed location. Customers continue to choose Getac given the truly unique and individualized customizable capabilities of Getac's hardware and software, which always comes with a white-glove customer experience treatment.

"It's been many years in the making, and we are thrilled to partner with Getac to provide customers with advanced mobile technology capabilities and ensure workers and devices remain safe, secure, and effective," notes Michael Inglima, B2B Marketing Manager at RAM Mounts. "Together, we'll work to supply our customers with intuitive, durable, and secure mounting systems for mobile devices across industries."

RAM Mount's solutions are backed with a lifetime warranty and ever-present customer service support. Their mounting systems incorporate modular, lightweight, and high-strength components that provide customers with ease of installation, customization, convenient upgrades for a long-term, cost-effective investment.