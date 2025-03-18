ESA announces 2025-2027 Integrator and Associate Directors elections

The Electronic Security Association (ESA) has officially announced the upcoming 2025-2027 Board of Directors elections, in accordance with ESA Bylaws. Three Integrator Director positions and one Associate Director position are open for nomination and election, each serving a two-year term.
The Leadership Identification & Nomination Committee (LINC) began the candidate selection process in January 2025, issuing a call for nominations to all ESA voting members. After careful review, the committee has confirmed a slate of qualified candidates for each open position.
ESA voting members will have the opportunity to cast their ballots starting May 12, 2025, with all votes due by June 3, 2025, at 2:00 PM CDT. The newly elected directors will be formally installed during the ESA Annual Membership Meeting at ESX on June 16, 2025.
Jeremy Bates – Integrator Director
VP of Business Development—Pye-Barker, Lexington, Kentucky
Jeremy has served on the ESA Board of Directors since 2021.
Jeremy Bates serves as President of Bates Security, which has five offices in the Kentucky and Florida markets serving a primarily commercial customer base. In 2018, Bates Security was honored with the SDM Dealer of the Year Award. Jeremy has been an active leader in the security industry, currently serving as Vice Chair on the ESA Board of Directors, and has held positions as President of Kentucky’s ESA and the Sonitrol National Dealers Association. In 2024, Bates Security was ranked as one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky. Bates Security is a Pye-Barker Fire & Safety company, and Jeremy recently accepted a Vice President of Development position with Pye-Barker in addition to his role as president for Bates Security.
Melissa Brinkman - Integrator Director
CEO—Custom Alarm, Rochester, Minnesota.
Melissa has served on the Board of Directors since 2021.
Melissa started her career in the security industry after moving back to her hometown, Rochester, MN, in December 1998. Since starting in the ‘family’ business in 1998, Melissa has held several positions within Custom Alarm, from marketing to sales manager, business development director, and customer services manager. She was Chief Operating Officer before Leigh J. Johnson, founder and CEO at the time, announced his retirement and Melissa’s promotion to CEO in February 2014. She has always been very committed to learning as much as possible about the security industry and Custom Alarm with a focus on taking care of the customer.
Custom Alarm has grown to over 65 employees and has won numerous awards, including being named one of the Best Places to Work in SE Minnesota and SSI 2020 Installer of the Year.
In her spare time, Melissa enjoys going to concerts, traveling, photography, and spending time with her kids.
Brendan Armstrong – Integrator Director
Controller—Trinity Wiring & Security Solutions, Chantilly, Virginia.
Brendan has served on the Board of Directors since 2023.
Having spent my entire career at Trinity Wiring & Security Solutions, I consider it a privilege to be able to give back to an industry that has been so good to my family. My career began as a member of our Builder Sales Team while pursuing an undergraduate degree in accounting from George Mason University. After graduation, I spent time involved in and learning from all aspects of a security integration/monitoring firm—operations, human resources, business development, financial oversight, merger and acquisition activity, tax strategy, vendor negotiations, etc. After years of hands-on experience, I knew a greater level of classroom instruction was required before truly becoming the business leader I wanted to be, so (while continuing to work full-time) I enrolled at Georgetown University to pursue my master's in business administration. As a leader of our firm, my goal is to create a company culture focused on constantly challenging ourselves by stepping outside of our comfort zone to embrace tomorrow’s technology and implement it into our business units.
Josh Dice - Integrator Director
General Manager—Security Alarm Corporation, Salem, Illinois
Since he was a small child, Josh has worked in the daily operations of his family’s security company that they started in the 1970s. From holding flashlights to learning to wire tidy panels, Josh and his siblings learned how to get the job done right. It was these formative years that really prepared Josh for his current role as President. Josh, alongside his family, has successfully grown their small, family business into one of the leading security providers in their region. Josh truly enjoys his work at Security Alarm and has an undeniable passion for growing businesses. When Josh isn’t working on the business, you can find him spending time with family or working in his church.
Peter Goldring - Integrator Director
President—Goldring Protection, New York, New York
In 2023, my family celebrated 100 years in the security industry. My 40-year career has afforded me extensive experience in executive, operations, and financial management. My consulting firm focuses its practice on monitoring stations, best practices, and standards; performs valuations; and provides expert witness services. I have arranged financing and negotiated and executed 140+ acquisitions representing buyers and sellers. I’ve been engaged as crisis CEO, COO, and CFO for service and manufacturing businesses and have a track record of highly successful outcomes. My security installation business specializes in high-risk retail, with a strong presence in the jewelry industry. It also helps protect some of the finest residential properties globally. I am committed to volunteer work and philanthropy. I was Brotherhood President of a New York synagogue. I am an avid supporter of industry associations and am a member of ASIS, SIA, TMA, ESA, NYESA, NJESA, CASIA, MBFAA, ALOA, AFAA, NYFAA, ALDONYS, ACFE, and NFPA.
Peter also serves on two NFPA Standards Committees, is NICET Level IV certified, and holds multiple licenses across multiple states.
Ken Kocher - Integrator Director
President—Force Security Solutions LLC, Manassas, Virginia
My name is Ken Kocher. I am a retired police officer and native of Washington, DC. I am happily married to my wonderful wife Kim Kocher and am the proud father of four amazing children and four even more amazing grandchildren. As the President of Force Security Solutions LLC, a company that was recently acquired by Konica Minolta Incorporated, I have led a team of experienced and professional security consultants and technical implementation specialists for over twenty-two years who provide comprehensive and customized solutions for protecting people, assets, and property for various clients across different sectors and industries.
I have over 40 years of experience in physical security and law enforcement. I have multiple certifications and awards, am currently on the Board of FAST, and I’m also the chairman of the Security Industry Association’s National Capital Region Security Forum located in Washington, DC.
Tony Wilson – Associate Director
President—Criticom Monitoring Services, Longwood, Florida
Tony Wilson is President of Criticom Monitoring Services (CMS). CMS, established in 1984, serves more than 2,600 alarm companies and over 850,000 customers. As one of the original founders of CMS, Wilson has worked in all areas of the company, serving in many roles before being named President in 1991. Tony received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a major in finance, from Stetson University in DeLand, Florida.
Colby Monachino – Associate Director
Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer—Monachino Partners, Columbus, Ohio
With a strong background in business development and relationship management, Colby leads M&A initiatives, identifying and executing high-value opportunities for companies both looking to sell or acquire. Prior to co-founding Monachino Partners, Colby served as the relationship manager for the Central and Southwestern United States at Alarm Connections. Colby effectively managed a portfolio exceeding $670,000 of Recurring Monthly Revenue (RMR) with 17,000 end-user subscribers.
Before Alarm Connections, Colby worked for the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), a trade association representing America’s small and independent business owners. Colby served as Grassroots Manager for Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and New York.
Colby currently serves on the Ohio Coalition for Business and Marketing Education in addition to the Government Relations Committee for the Electronic Security Association (ESA). Colby is a graduate of The Ohio State University and resides in Columbus, Ohio, with his fiancé, Maria, and dog, Buzz.
Jana Sherer - Associate Director
Exclusive Brands Business Development Manager—ADI Global, Irmo, South Carolina
I began my journey in the security industry in 2002 as an integrator with ADT Security in Columbia, SC. At the time, I had no idea what I was stepping into, but I immediately felt at home. I was drawn to the powerful intersection of technology and safety—how innovation could not only protect and save lives but also enhance convenience and comfort for users.
After five rewarding years at ADT, I transitioned to the manufacturing side, where I’ve spent the remainder of my career working with integrators across the country, introducing them to emerging technologies. My passion lies in building strong customer partnerships and aligning strategy with sales execution to drive meaningful results.
Outside of work, I’m a proud wife and mother of two incredible young adults who are beginning to make their mark on the world. I love college football, gardening, and boating, and I also breed boutique doodle puppies.
Jake Voll - Associate Director
CEO—SS&Si Dealer Network, Deltona, Florida
Jake Voll is the President of SS&Si Dealer Network, an independent distribution company serving over 1,000 security integrators nationwide. With branch locations outside Orlando, FL, and Huntsville, AL, SS&Si provides competitive pricing, private labeling, fast shipping, marketing support, vendor programs, and funding solutions. In his role, Jake holds full P&L responsibility and oversees sales, marketing, customer support, vendor relationships, strategy, and partnerships.
Jake’s career in the security industry began in high school, working in his family’s alarm business, where he gained hands-on experience in technical operations, sales, and marketing. In 2006, he launched an e-commerce company specializing in security products, later developing a professional partner program in 2009. In 2010, he shifted his focus entirely to SS&Si Dealer Network, helping it grow into a trusted distribution partner for security professionals across the country.
He is serving as a member of SISC, and he previously served as a co-chair on TMA’s Marketing and Communications Committee and as an associate director of the Integration Association of Florida.
As a speaker, writer, podcast host, and consultant, Jake shares insights on security sales, marketing strategies, funding programs, and industry trends. Jake holds a bachelor of arts in economics from Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida. He resides in Central Florida with his family, balancing his professional commitments with his passion for industry advocacy and mentorship.
