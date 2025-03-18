ESA announces 2025-2027 Integrator and Associate Directors elections

The Electronic Security Association (ESA) has officially announced the upcoming 2025-2027 Board of Directors elections, in accordance with ESA Bylaws. Three Integrator Director positions and one Associate Director position are open for nomination and election, each serving a two-year term.

The Leadership Identification & Nomination Committee (LINC) began the candidate selection process in January 2025, issuing a call for nominations to all ESA voting members. After careful review, the committee has confirmed a slate of qualified candidates for each open position.

ESA voting members will have the opportunity to cast their ballots starting May 12, 2025, with all votes due by June 3, 2025, at 2:00 PM CDT. The newly elected directors will be formally installed during the ESA Annual Membership Meeting at ESX on June 16, 2025.