ESX 2025 Closing Luncheon speaker Michael Barnes to deliver expert insights, strategic takeaways

The Electronic Security Expo (ESX) 2025 Closing Luncheon is set to be a must-attend Main Stage event, delivering a powerful combination of industry insights, strategic guidance, and peer engagement. Designed to equip security professionals with the knowledge and tools to drive sustainable growth, this luncheon will feature a compelling keynote by industry expert Michael Barnes, offering a deep dive into the trends and challenges shaping the electronic security and life safety market. Attendees will leave not only well-fed but also well-prepared to navigate the evolving industry landscape in 2025 and beyond.

Industry expert Michael Barnes will be presenting an insightful session entitled “The U.S. Electronic Security and Life Safety Market – What You Need to Know.”

June 19 @ 11:45 am - 1:00 pm

In this segment, Michael Barnes will review US revenue growth, market share breakdowns, operating KPls, and more. Here's what you need to know to benchmark your business and make smart decisions for 2025. What are the upcoming threats and potential market value and capital trends? This session is your roadmap to leveraging data and market intelligence for smarter decisions and sustainable growth in 2025 and beyond.

“The session will equip attendees with what they need to know to benchmark their business and make more informed decisions,” Barnes says. “The aim of the session is to provide attendees with a roadmap to leverage data and market intelligence for smarter decisions and sustainable growth in 2025 and beyond.”

An advisory and consulting firm that specializes in the security alarm industry, Barnes Associates has advised on more than 260 alarm company acquisitions and financings with an aggregate transaction value of over $27 billion. Their long-term history and focus on the security alarm industry provide them with a broad and deep understanding of the industry’s players, growth and operating dynamic, performance envelope, flow of capital, and valuations.

“Mike's data-driven approach at our closing luncheon perfectly captures what ESX is all about," says George De Marco, ESX Chairman. "His insights on leveraging market intelligence give our members practical strategies they can implement immediately. This exemplifies ESA's commitment to equipping our members with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in today's competitive landscape."

An Executive, Deluxe, or Expo Plus pass type is required to attend this insightful Main Stage event.

