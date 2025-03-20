Hall of Famer John Smoltz to headline ESX 2025’s General Session

A premier event at the Electronic Security Expo (ESX), set for June 16th–19th at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta, is the General Session. This year’s guest speaker is the iconic John Smoltz, a first-ballot MLB Hall of Famer, eight-time All-Star, and Cy Young Award winner. A right-handed pitcher, Smoltz earned first-ballot admission into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015, a testament to his outstanding playing career that qualified him as one of the cornerstone pieces of the Atlanta Braves dynasty that ruled the National League throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.

The General Session, presented on the Main Stage at ESX on June 18th from 10:30 am – 12 pm, is an inspirational and energizing event that brings together security dealers, integrators, and monitoring professionals. It also serves as a celebration of the industry’s brightest stars, including the prestigious presentation of the Weinstock Award.

“Having John Smoltz join us at ESX is truly special,” says George De Marco, ESX Chairman. “His legendary career embodies what our security professionals deliver daily—excellence under pressure when seconds matter and unwavering commitment in keeping customers safe. We're excited to bring his inspiring story to Atlanta, a city that knows his remarkable legacy firsthand.”

ESX General Session | Tips for Developing an All-Star Culture

Like championship-winning ballclubs, great teams aren’t just born—they’re built. In this keynote by Atlanta Braves Cy Young Award winner, John Smoltz, we’ll dive into what it takes to create an all-star culture, where every member excels at their position, supports their teammates, and swings for the fences every day.

From scouting and developing the right talent to driving home accountability and shared vision, this session will uncover how to foster a winning team culture and transform teammates into champions. Get ready to step up to the plate with actionable strategies you can take home.

About John Smoltz:

Longtime Braves Pitcher: Played 21 seasons in Major League Baseball (1988–2009), spending all but his final year with the Atlanta Braves.

Played 21 seasons in Major League Baseball (1988–2009), spending all but his final year with the Atlanta Braves. Starter & Closer Success: The only pitcher in MLB history to record both 200+ wins and 150+ saves, excelling in both roles during his career.

The only pitcher in MLB history to record both 200+ wins and 150+ saves, excelling in both roles during his career. Braves Franchise Leader: Holds the Braves’ all-time record for career strikeouts (3,011) and most games pitched (708) since the team moved to Atlanta.

Holds the Braves’ all-time record for career strikeouts (3,011) and most games pitched (708) since the team moved to Atlanta. Elite Trio Member: Part of the legendary Braves pitching trio with Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine, leading Atlanta to the 1995 World Series championship.

Part of the legendary Braves pitching trio with Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine, leading Atlanta to the 1995 World Series championship. Postseason Dominance: One of the most successful playoff pitchers ever, with a 15–4 record and a 2.67 ERA in 41 postseason appearances.

One of the most successful playoff pitchers ever, with a 15–4 record and a 2.67 ERA in 41 postseason appearances. Hall of Fame Inductee: Elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2015.

Elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2015. Cy Young Winner: Won the 1996 National League Cy Young Award with a 24–8 record and 276 strikeouts, leading the majors in wins and strikeouts.

Won the 1996 National League Cy Young Award with a 24–8 record and 276 strikeouts, leading the majors in wins and strikeouts. NL Saves Record: Set the National League single-season saves record in 2002 with 55 saves after transitioning to a closer role.

Set the National League single-season saves record in 2002 with 55 saves after transitioning to a closer role. Broadcasting Career: Became a well-known commentator and analyst for Fox Sports and MLB Network, covering major events like the World Series.

This year’s General Session is proudly sponsored by CMS (Criticom Monitoring Services), a trusted leader in professional monitoring solutions. Their commitment to supporting the security industry aligns perfectly with ESX’s mission to empower and educate security professionals. CMS’s sponsorship ensures this Main Stage event delivers an unforgettable experience, bringing together industry leaders for a morning of inspiration.

"At CMS, we’re proud to support this session because we stand behind ESA’s mission and the strides being made to advance and elevate our industry,” says Tony Wilson, President, CMS (Criticom Monitoring Services). “Events like ESX bring security professionals together to collaborate, learn, and push the industry forward—and that’s something we’re always excited to be a part of."

ESX is known as the RMR Educational Event of the Year, designed specifically by and for electronic security and life safety integrators and dealers. Register today at: www.esxweb.com/register.