ESX 2025 announces expanded schedule of events to inspire and empower security professionals

The Electronic Security Expo (ESX) has announced its dynamic 2025 schedule, set to provide an unparalleled experience for professionals in the electronic security and life safety industry. Taking place June 16-19 at the Cobb Galleria Centre, this year’s event features an expanded lineup of educational sessions, hands-on workshops, inspiring main stage speakers, networking opportunities, and an engaging expo floor showcasing the latest technology.

ESX 2025 attendees will explore cutting-edge technologies, gain practical business insights, and network with peers, all while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of Cobb County, home of the Atlanta Braves.

Day 1 Highlights—Monday, June 16

Executive Leadership Workshop, Part 1: Learn how to inspire and support your team while addressing the challenges of burnout with actionable strategies tailored to senior leaders. Open to Executive Pass Types Only

Lunch for Executive Leadership: An exclusive opportunity for top executives to network in an intimate setting.

Executive Leadership Workshop, Part 2: Dive deeper into leadership strategies that optimize organizational performance and drive success. Open to Executive Pass Types Only

Opening Celebration: This lively kickoff event features Southern music, local craft beer, and regional cuisine, setting the tone for a fun and engaging week.

Day 2 Highlights – Tuesday, June 17

OpenXChange Breakfast: A morning gathering of industry leaders, sparking ideas that challenge the status quo and inspire forward-thinking solutions. More details coming soon!

Educational Breakouts: Topics include AI-powered video monitoring, strategies for sales growth, technician incentives, and more, offering actionable insights for professionals at all levels.

Keynote Luncheon with Kyle Scheele: Creativity expert Kyle Scheele will deliver an inspiring session, encouraging attendees to reimagine their approach to problem-solving.

Expo Hall Opening & Block Party: Celebrate Atlanta’s culture while exploring cutting-edge innovations at the highly anticipated Expo Hall opening event.

Pub Crawl: The Pub Crawl is a great casual way to interact with other professionals in the electronic security and life safety industry. This is where work meets play and industry friendships are formed. The Pub Crawl is open to all pass holders.

Day 3 Highlights – Wednesday, June 18

Educational Breakouts: Sessions cover AI in marketing, project management strategies, and tactics to enhance recurring monthly revenue (RMR).

General Session & Weinstock Award: Celebrate industry excellence and gain inspiration during this powerful gathering on the Main Stage. More details to be announced soon!

Expo Open & Tailgating Party: Network with top vendors and discover the latest in security technology at the bustling Expo Hall. The Expo Tailgating Party brings the energy and excitement of game day to life! Themed around Atlanta’s love of sports, each corner of the expo will immerse you in a different iconic baseball-inspired experience.

Weinstock Celebration: Join us for the Weinstock Celebration to celebrate the ESA Weinstock Person of the Year under the lights at Truist Park as the Atlanta Braves take the field vs. the New York Mets! Whether you’re a die-hard baseball fan or just looking for a fun night out, this is the perfect way to experience America’s favorite pastime with industry leaders. The Weinstock Celebration ticket can be added onto your registration purchase. Fee includes your ballpark ticket, access to the Hank Aaron Terrace, and food/beverage (alcoholic drinks available for purchase separately).

Day 4 Highlights – Thursday, June 19

Morning Education Sessions: Explore key topics, including subcontractor relationships, fire alarm maintenance, and K-12 safety and security innovations.

Closing Lunch & Security Technician of the Year Award: Join us for the Closing Lunch, where we honor the exceptional achievements of the Security Technician of the Year while wrapping up an exciting week of learning and networking.

View Full ESX 2025 Schedule

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and grow at ESX 2025. For the full schedule and details, visit Upcoming events - ESX.

Ways to Save on ESX Registration

ESX is an ideal forum for security professionals to learn about the latest technology, acquire proven business strategies and new insights based on best practices, and interact with peers to grow a trusted network. Security pros can take advantage of early bird registration rates until Friday, April 18, 2025.

ESX offers special team registration discounts:

Register 5 or more people and receive 10% off

Register 10+ people and receive 20% off

There will be no discount added to an Expo Only pass or a spouse pass, but they will count towards the total count to get to 5 or 10 people.

This incentive promotes full team involvement and facilitates training and networking opportunities at a reduced cost.

ESA Member Discounts

Members of ESA save on every ESX pass purchased. Check your company’s membership status here. New members save even more!

If your company has recently joined ESA in the last year, you’ll enjoy $200 off of the already discounted member rates on every Executive Pass and $100 off of each Deluxe Pass.