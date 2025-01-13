Explore ESX 2025: Comprehensive RMR-focused educational sessions revealed

ESX is excited to unveil its full educational lineup for the 2025 conference. Taking place June 16th through 19th at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, ESX 2025 is positioned to provide security professional attendees with a comprehensive educational experience. Sessions will span four important tracks—Sales, Operations, Management, and Monitoring—as well as a special Executive Leadership track.

“ESX continues to be the premier forum for security professionals to leverage powerful educational sessions, uncover meaningful trends, and learn about the latest technology innovations,” says George De Marco, ESX Chairman. “We recognize how vital Recurring Monthly Revenue (RMR) is to the health and growth of security integration and monitoring companies. Our sessions deliver actionable insights to help them build and maintain strong RMR streams, empowering them to thrive into the future.”

Sales Track Sessions

Learn to develop your brand and go-to-market strategy to keep the focus on building your Recurring Monthly Revenue (RMR). Identify complementary markets and new products and services that give your sales teams the edge over the competition. Explore proven sales management processes that accelerate sales performance and increase your revenues and RMR. Sessions in Sales Track:

Operations Track Sessions

Discover best practices that improve your company’s operational excellence and customer experience. Explore ways to build efficiencies in installation practices, service methodologies, and human resources. Examine how others are solving today’s most common operations struggles, like recruiting and retaining employees, supply chain lags, truck rolls, job safety, training, and more. Sessions in Operations Track:

Management Track Sessions

Learn to implement and manage key performance indicators (KPIs) that streamline processes and improve top and bottom-line results. Find ways to build a strong culture that drives transformational leadership and change throughout the organization. Examine emerging trends and leading-edge technologies that excite your customers’ changing demands and open new markets to evolve your business. Sessions in Management Track: