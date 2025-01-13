Explore ESX 2025: Comprehensive RMR-focused educational sessions revealed
ESX is excited to unveil its full educational lineup for the 2025 conference. Taking place June 16th through 19th at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, ESX 2025 is positioned to provide security professional attendees with a comprehensive educational experience. Sessions will span four important tracks—Sales, Operations, Management, and Monitoring—as well as a special Executive Leadership track.
“ESX continues to be the premier forum for security professionals to leverage powerful educational sessions, uncover meaningful trends, and learn about the latest technology innovations,” says George De Marco, ESX Chairman. “We recognize how vital Recurring Monthly Revenue (RMR) is to the health and growth of security integration and monitoring companies. Our sessions deliver actionable insights to help them build and maintain strong RMR streams, empowering them to thrive into the future.”
Sales Track Sessions
Learn to develop your brand and go-to-market strategy to keep the focus on building your Recurring Monthly Revenue (RMR). Identify complementary markets and new products and services that give your sales teams the edge over the competition. Explore proven sales management processes that accelerate sales performance and increase your revenues and RMR. Sessions in Sales Track:
- Mastering the Art of Selling Video Monitoring Solutions
- Harnessing AI to Transform Your Sales and Marketing Strategies
- Maximizing Revenue: Driving Growth by Expanding Sales to Existing Customers
- Consultative Selling: Emphasizing Value Over Price in Sales
- Cloud-Based Access Control: Elevating Security and Driving RMR
- From Top Salesperson to Sales Manager: Knowing When and How to Promote
- Elevating Sales Performance: The Power of Comprehensive Evaluation
Operations Track Sessions
Discover best practices that improve your company’s operational excellence and customer experience. Explore ways to build efficiencies in installation practices, service methodologies, and human resources. Examine how others are solving today’s most common operations struggles, like recruiting and retaining employees, supply chain lags, truck rolls, job safety, training, and more. Sessions in Operations Track:
- Essential Strategies for Project Management Success
- From Tension to Teamwork: Managing Conflict Between Operations and Sales
- Winning the Talent Race: Strategies for Developing and Retaining Your Technicians
- Taming Operational Expenses: Addressing the Top 5 Costly Habits
- Enhancing Subcontractor Relationships: Selection and Management
- The Service Advantage: Leveraging Customer Experience to Distinguish Your Brand
- Optimizing Uptime: Best Practices for Effective Fire Alarm System Maintenance
Management Track Sessions
Learn to implement and manage key performance indicators (KPIs) that streamline processes and improve top and bottom-line results. Find ways to build a strong culture that drives transformational leadership and change throughout the organization. Examine emerging trends and leading-edge technologies that excite your customers’ changing demands and open new markets to evolve your business. Sessions in Management Track:
- RMR Blueprint: Tactics for Growth, Opportunity, and Stability
- Financial Health and Valuation Case Study: Assessing the Impact of RMR vs EBITDA
- The Power of Video Monitoring: Elevating Security, Safety, Intelligence, and RMR
- Leveraging Your RMR Base to Accelerate RMR Growth
- Managing Your Business: Adopting a Sell-Ready Mindset
- Targeting Success: Strategies to Tap into Growing Commercial Verticals
Maximizing Performance: Proven Technician Incentive Strategies for Success
Monitoring Track Sessions
Delivering quality security and life safety monitoring services to end users, including cloud-based lifestyle enhancements, is mission critical 24/7. Discover best-of-breed operator training, state-of-the-art technology infrastructure, and vital monitoring processes and procedures for next-gen monitoring centers. Learn from seasoned professionals who share best practices to maximize your 24/7 monitoring operation effectively and profitably. Sessions in Monitoring Track:
- Transforming Video Monitoring with AI-Powered Analytics
- Reimagining Emergency Response: What Lies Ahead
- Elevating K-12 Safety and Security: Next-Gen Technologies with Real Impact
Executive Leadership Workshops: (Executive Pass Types Only)
- Executive Leadership Workshop Part 1: Battling Burn Out
- Executive Leadership Workshop Part 2: Strategic Insights for Tactical Success
“The ESX show is really the highlight of the summer for the security industry. It is the best of both worlds; it feels like a big industry tradeshow at times but delivers the value and best practice sharing of a smaller industry event. It is really an event that allows us to have meaningful, longer conversations with key customers and prospects alike. If you are a dealer or integrator that is interested in RMR, you need to be at ESX!” said Mark Hillenburg, Vice President of Industry Relations at DMP – Digital Monitoring Products.
Exclusive access to these educational classes is available with Executive or Deluxe Passes. Registrations can be completed at ESXweb.com/register.