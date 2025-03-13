Milestone Systems to showcase new video management solutions at ISC West 2025

Milestone Systems, a provider of video technology software, is exhibiting and speaking at ISC West 2025, taking place in Las Vegas, March 31 – April 4. This marks the company’s 22nd time participating in the premier industry event.

At ISC West, Milestone will present the new product suite as well as a range of new solutions within public safety and hybrid and cloud deployment.

Unlocking the full potential of video data

For the first time, Milestone will present the expanded suite of products consisting of XProtect, BriefCam, and Arcules, spanning video management software, innovative AI-driven video analytics, and flexible cloud-based solutions.

"The combination of Milestone’s product portfolio enables organizations to unite all cameras, sensors, and sites in one centralized solution and to tailor their installation to their unique needs—while also leveraging the latest analytics and AI technologies to get the full potential of video data. This means that organizations can now truly amplify what they can achieve with our video technology," says Morten Illum, Chief Revenue Officer at Milestone.

At Milestone’s booth at ISC West, it will, among other things, be possible to experience how our BriefCam AI-driven video analytics supercharge the potential of video surveillance cameras by transforming video footage into searchable, actionable, and quantifiable insights.

Empowering Public Safety

At ISC West, Milestone will also exhibit digital evidence management solutions within Public Safety, an area that faces unmatched challenges, from proactive crime prevention to real-time threat detection and efficient incident investigations.

"As of 2024, almost every criminal case involves some form of digital evidence, creating unprecedented challenges for law enforcement and prosecutors. Having secure and reliable video evidence is critical to solving these challenges and driving successful investigations,” says Tim Palmquist, Vice President of Milestone Systems Americas.

“Our suite of products enables law enforcement and other public safety agencies to respond faster to incidents, prepare cases more efficiently, and manage video evidence with ease, creating valuable impact, not only for the users, but for the safety of people and society,” says Tim Palmquist.

Revolutionizing Hybrid Cloud Architecture

During ISC West, Milestone will also showcase its new, flexible hybrid solution. This innovative deployment allows multi-site organizations to seamlessly integrate on-premise and cloud video management across various locations, providing centralized control and enhancing situational awareness.

“For businesses already using on-premise systems, the switch to cloud-based surveillance can seem daunting. However, a hybrid model provides an ‘off-ramp’ from on-premises infrastructure to the cloud, empowering organizations to evolve their security infrastructure at their own pace—or to simply enjoy the best of both worlds with a hybrid solution,” says Rahul Yadav, Chief Technology Officer at Milestone Systems.

“Our new, expanded Arcules integration will provide users with a valuable hybrid approach that truly offers unmatched flexibility to design their video security setup exactly to their needs. It's centralized, seamless, easy to use, and adjustable—as well as future-proof: by connecting current on-premises XProtect investments with Arcules cloud capabilities, users can evolve their security exactly how and when they choose—without compromise,” says Rahul Yadav.

Launching as part of the upcoming XProtect R1 release, the expanded Arcules integration will be available from March 18.

Coming to ISC West? Meet Milestone at Booth #18053 and on stage!

ISC West attendees can engage with Milestone at Booth #18053, who will be showcasing and demonstrating XProtect, Arcules, and BriefCam products, along with its other solutions.

You can also experience Milestone’s VMS, tech, and AI experts on stage during one of our thought leadership sessions throughout the event:

The Return of Investment of AI-Driven Video Analytics – Monday, March 31

Have It Your Way: Your Journey to the Cloud – Tuesday, April 1

Learning from You: The Promise of Generative AI in the Physical Security Industry – Wednesday, April 2

Enjoy the exhibit hall free of charge with Milestone’s complimentary registration link:

https://iscwest25.nvytes.co/iscwest25/landing/ISCW25CIP350.html