Milestone Systems announces XProtect R2 2024 update

Milestone Systems announced the release of the R2 2024 update to its XProtect platform. This release introduces XProtect Remote Manager, a cloud-connected service that enhances the value of Care Plus subscriptions. The update also includes improvements to the user experience and expanded language support.

Enhancing the Value of Care Plus

As organizations increasingly seek flexible, efficient ways to manage their video security systems, Milestone is expanding the value of its Care Plus subscription. The company is introducing XProtect Remote Manager, a cloud-connected service that allows XProtect administrators to monitor the health and status of distributed XProtect installations in one view from anywhere through a browser.

XProtect Remote Manager enables administrators to:

View real-time health status of devices and servers across multiple sites.

Manage basic camera settings remotely.

Grant or revoke reseller access to customer sites.

While XProtect Remote Manager is still in its early stages, it represents a significant step in Milestone's cloud strategy, laying the groundwork for future enhancements and capabilities. The latest XProtect release also includes updates aimed at improving user experience and expanding global accessibility: