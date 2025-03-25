Sielox to showcase proactive, layered access control with real intelligence at ISC West 2025

Sielox is demonstrating its latest security innovations at ISC West 2025 at stand 11109. Sielox is showcasing its flagship Pinnacle Access Control Platform that features hundreds of user-selectable filters, enabling security teams to aggregate and manage access data and events with unprecedented insights and visibility.

"At ISC West we’re highlighting the future of access control with real intelligence. Pinnacle, and our broader portfolio of layered solutions, empower security teams with the proactive insights they need to identify and mitigate evolving threats,” said Karen Evans, President and CEO of Sielox. “We're not just reactive. Sielox delivers proactive, data-driven intelligence."

Sielox is showcasing this vision with live demonstrations of Pinnacle's intuitive automated access control features and streamlined workflows. Visitors will experience how this comprehensive access control ecosystem creates layered protection that adapts to evolving security challenges while remaining remarkably easy to implement and manage.

Alongside Pinnacle, Sielox is highlighting a variety of powerful security solutions designed to make access control smarter and more efficient, including:

Sielox AnyWare: A web-based access control platform that lets users monitor and manage security in real time from anywhere. It supports up to 64 doors and 25,000 cardholders and allows authorized personnel to manage security events instantly from any device, anywhere. This plug-and-play system operates via LAN, WAN, WiFi, or cellular networks with no monthly fees, configuring in minutes while providing enterprise-grade protection with a lower total cost of ownership.

2700 Controller: An intelligent, secure, and fully distributed access controller supporting up to 34 doors with continuous operation even during communication interruptions. This true IP controller features OSDP compatibility, wireless lock integration, and 32GB of memory for redundant configuration—all secured by an embedded Linux OS with AES 256 encryption.

CLASS (Crisis Lockdown Alert Status System) Demo: An award-winning real-time emergency alert and response system designed to improve communication and safety during critical situations. The solution provides color-coded status updates on any device, features two-way chat between occupants and responders, and integrates with cameras and access control systems to enable faster, more coordinated emergency responses and real-time lockdown.

WaveLynx Integration: A strategic partnership that enhances Sielox's access control ecosystem with WaveLynx's advanced reader and credential technologies, including secure mobile credentials via Bluetooth. This integration delivers superior security and convenience across financial, commercial, government, and educational environments—giving users flexible credentialing options for migrating from prox credentials.

“ISC West attendees can get a preview of Pinnacle's new UI and UX,” said Evans. “We encourage attendees to join the end users and CSIs who have guided our development with feedback and direction of their own.”

ISC West attendees can explore these solutions firsthand at booth 11109 during ISC West 2025 or visit us online at www.sielox.com.