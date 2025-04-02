HID introduces new physical and digital security integration platform at ISC West 2025

HID today announced the launch of HID Integration Service, a platform that integrates physical security, cybersecurity, and digital identity management.

This integration platform-as-a-service (IPaaS) was designed to empower application developers, solution integrators, and software vendors to seamlessly and rapidly integrate essential physical security solutions, streamlining processes and enhancing system interoperability. By doing so, the platform aims to ease the burden of maintenance and upgrades associated with managing and implementing integrations between physical security and cybersecurity systems, thereby lowering costs, streamlining operations, and significantly reducing implementation time.

"Organizations have long struggled with brittle, complex integrations and the costs to maintain them," said Martin Ladstaetter, senior vice president and head of Identity and Access Management Solutions at HID. "HID Integration Service eliminates these pain points by providing an integration platform that connects physical and digital security products, reducing time to market for development partners who are building the next generation of security solutions with greater speed, quality, resilience, and value."

HID Integration Service directly addresses the top benefits security leaders seek from unified management solutions—improved efficiencies, simplified management, and enhanced visibility—helping them:

Reduce operational complexities and maintenance costs.

Deliver new security capabilities faster into tailored industry solutions.

Simplify security touchpoints through streamlined user experiences.

Key features include:

A comprehensive integration layer that scales from point-to-point connections into multi-party integrations

Pre-built integrations that accelerate deployment and reduce development costs

Scalability and security to support rapidly evolving business needs

HID is privileged to have a few early adopters on the platform. Each brings deep expertise and robust capabilities across various technologies, verticals, and security domains.

"We are excited about HID's new integration platform capabilities, which we believe can only add to SwiftConnect's ability to meet our customers' expectations and broader needs in the commercial real estate and enterprise markets," according to Matt Kopel, co-founder and co-CEO of SwiftConnect. "The alignment of vision and direction between our companies will enhance and multiply the business changes our customers are pursuing," continued Kopel.

“We envision a world where ID photos magically arrive in their intended location without human intervention,” said Luke Rettstatt, chief executive officer of CloudCard. “To realize this vision, we must develop and maintain many integrations, which is daunting for a small team. HID Integration Service allows us to focus on RemotePhoto's AI workflow rather than building and maintaining certified integrations with third parties.”

This growing demand for seamless integration and efficiency is reflected in HID’s 2025 State of Security and Identity Report. According to the report, 67% of security leaders are actively transitioning to software-driven security solutions, with nearly three-quarters of organizations considering unified data collection critical to their operations.

For more information about the HID Integration Service, visit the website.