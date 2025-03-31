WeSuite announces strategic integration with System Surveyor

WeSuite is thrilled to announce its strategic integration with System Surveyor.

Security integrators often face the challenge of helping their customers visualize and fully understand proposed solutions during the sales process. By integrating the site survey and design directly into the written scope of work within the proposal, customers can easily verify that the solution meets their specific needs. Proposals with clear, well-defined scopes of work streamline the decision-making process, making it faster and easier for customers to sign on the dotted line.

This integration enables WeSuite users to seamlessly link one or multiple System Surveyor surveys directly to estimates within the WeSuite platform. The partnership enhances proposal documents by automatically incorporating System Surveyor layouts into specified proposal pages, ensuring consistent, professional presentations that showcase system designs with precision.

“We’re excited to launch this integration with System Surveyor because it’s a natural fit,” said Tracy Larson, President of WeSuite. “WeSuite ensures precision and profitability in estimating and automates the generation of proposals and contracts, while System Surveyor brings the design to life. Together, our platforms streamline the documentation and management of systems from sales through delivery and ongoing account management.

"This integration with System Surveyor and WeSuite is a great next step to streamline the sales process," said Maureen Carlson, Co-Founder and President of System Surveyor. "Our customer communities want to put their best foot forward to provide a professional design and an easy-to-understand, accurate proposal. Together, our platforms enable system integrators to more effectively and efficiently capitalize on the incredible opportunity to serve their customers in a growth market.”

Catch WeSuite at ISC West Booth 29093 and System Surveyor at Booth #7051.