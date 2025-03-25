System Surveyor announces promotion of Maureen Carlson to President

System Surveyor, a leader in digital site surveys and system design, today announced the promotion of Maureen Carlson to President. Carlson, who will continue to oversee System Surveyor’s diverse growth initiatives, will now take on broader responsibilities for the organization's operations while working alongside CEO Chris Hugman.

Carlson has successfully led the company's marketing, sales, and go-to-market strategies. In her expanded role as President, she will oversee broader operational aspects of the business while maintaining her focus on the company's growth trajectory.

“It has been my delight and privilege to work with Maureen as a co-founder of System Surveyor since the beginning. She is a very talented professional who has been instrumental to our company's success and growth," said Chris Hugman, CEO and co-founder of System Surveyor. "Her strategic vision and leadership have helped us reach new heights, and I'm excited to strengthen my partnership with her in this enhanced capacity as we continue to grow the company and innovate for our customers.”

PSA Panel at ISC West on April 1, 2025

Carlson will also be sharing her industry expertise as a panelist at the upcoming ISC West conference on April 1, 2025. She will participate in the session "Navigating Modern Sales Strategies: Embracing Innovation for Success," where she and the panel will discuss evolving approaches to sales in the security technology sector. The panel will take place on April 1, 2025, at 2:15pm PT in room Venetian 308. Add it to your calendar here.