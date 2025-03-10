System Surveyor introduces Boundaries feature for system design app

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 4, 2025 – This week, System Surveyor introduced Boundaries, a new feature of its system design software for physical security and IoT devices. System Surveyor Boundaries allows users to visually show the precise area of coverage of a device, such as a video surveillance camera or motion detector on a floor plan or map considering obstructions such as walls, poles or other limitations to the device’s reach.

Whether visualizing the true view of a device and blind spots for stakeholders during an initial site survey or noting problematic coverage areas on system designs for proposals, System Surveyor Boundaries gives integrators the tools they need to deliver accurate, professional and easily legible system designs.

“System Surveyor Boundaries is a game-changer for our integrator, corporate and campus customers,” said CEO Chris Hugman. “With this powerful, easy-to-use tool, we’re giving users the ability to visualize the effect of walls, obstacles and other coverage limitations on a host of critical devices including video surveillance cameras, motion detectors, wifi access points, gunshot detection, sensors and more. They can easily identify and show potential blind spots and problem coverage areas, enabling businesses to see the true view and coverage which makes for more informed, confident decisions.”

For system integrators, the new capabilities help to deliver accurate and professional system designs. For campus and corporate security leaders, it enables improved stakeholder visibility for enhanced risk mitigation and more effective communication.

Key Features:

Visual Accuracy – Define and visualize the area of coverage (AOC) and field of views (FOV) directly on surveys, ensuring better alignment with real-world installations.

Reduce Costly Mistakes and Risk – Visualize accurate area of coverage to minimize the risk of improperly placed cameras and devices, helping users avoid costly rework or blind spot issues post installation.

Professional-quality Deliverables – Provide more polished, professional-looking system designs with precision, boosting credibility with clients.

Time Savings – Show designs in one place without the need to modify in other software programs or manually.

Enhanced Coverage and Reduced Blind Spots – Ensure all areas requiring surveillance are effectively covered, improving overall security and providing peace of mind for clients.

Streamlined Collaboration – Make it easier to communicate camera and device placements and coverage reducing misunderstandings and errors.

Boundaries is available on System Surveyor 2.0, both tablet and web. To get started, start a free account at SystemSurveyor.com/Free-trial.