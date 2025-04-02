ISC West 2025: MatrixSpace Radar delivers precise, critical air security awareness

MatrixSpace will be demonstrating MatrixSpace Radar, an advanced, compact, portable radar for the most challenging critical infrastructure and perimeter monitoring needs.

From pipelines and railroads to secure facilities, ports, and borders, it’s a powerful way to monitor the airspace, enable BVLOS drone operations, and monitor remote locations. MatrixSpace works with a wide range of partners across security and critical infrastructure protection.

The company will also demonstrate its joint solution with ARES Security, combining MatrixSpace Radar’s AI collaborative sensing capabilities with ARES Security’s AVERT Mission Planning and Operations (MPO) software for autonomous systems.

The AVERT MPO software enables mission planning and control for squads of ground and aerial robotic systems from a single interface in a remote tactical operations center (TOC). The expendable low SWAP-C MatrixSpace Radar, which can be deployed on ground and aerial autonomous platforms, brings unparalleled adversary, vehicle, and sUAS detection capability into the AVERT MPO common operational picture.