Advexure partners with MatrixSpace to enhance drone solutions industry wide

The partnership combines Advexure’s deep expertise in complex solution delivery with MatrixSpace’s advanced AI-sensing radar technology and increases the capabilities Advexure provides to its various public safety, infrastructure, and utility customers.

Quote from Travis Waibel, CEO, Advexure: “Our clients demand some of the most advanced drone operations and low airspace monitoring to safely collect data, protect communities, and better secure sensitive locations. MatrixSpace’s offering is unmatched in its level of precision, ease of use, and affordability. This partnership opens new opportunities for our customers, providing levels of remote operation and site protection from unauthorized drones that were previously unachievable.”

Customer solutions enabled by the partnership will include precise and large-scale detect-and-alert (DAA) capabilities to support scalable drone-as-first-responder (DFR) programs, as well as other beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) applications such as remote infrastructure inspections and site security.

Quote from Lori DeMatteis, CRO, MatrixSpace: “Advexure is at the forefront of the commercial drone services industry, revolutionizing applications and introducing the deployment of its drone technologies across a wide range of industries. With its leading industry recognition for customer-first experiences, we look forward to partnering with Advexure to extend the scope, scale, and efficiency of its solutions worldwide.