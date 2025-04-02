MERON demonstrates its PIAM+ and access management solution at ISC West 2025

MERON will be demonstrating its innovative physical identity, access, and incident management solution by appointment only at ISC West 2025 in Las Vegas, April 2-4. MERON PIAM+ leverages the latest advancements in data science, AI, and microservices architecture, setting new benchmarks in performance and cost efficiency for large enterprise applications.

“MERON PIAM+ has experienced an extremely high level of interest from large enterprise organizations since its public debut in the fall of 2024,” said Sharad Shekhar, Principal at MERON. “Our solution resolves the significant shortfalls of older generation PIAM applications related to scalability, integration, security, and cost savings.”

MERON PIAM+ integrates advanced AI technologies, automation, and analytics to provide enhanced security, efficiency, and adaptability. The unique PIAM+ solution employs the latest concepts in computer science, including in-memory data structures, infinitely scalable microservices, data management architecture, streaming data analytics and integration, and a highly advanced AI engine that drives intelligent co-pilots to automate tasks and workloads. All this combines to provide fast transactional performance and automatic self-healing processes with 99.9% uptime.

MERON PIAM+ key benefits include:

Comprehensive identity lifecycle management

Automated co-pilots to eliminate error-laden manual processes

Layered cybersecurity across microservice applications

Real-time analytics to derive actionable insights and detect anomalies

Easily scalable, maintainable, and upgradable architecture

Integrated visitor and incident management

Up to 50% reduction in ID management cost

Distributed data and event streaming up to 300% faster

Extensive API support for efficient integrations

Fast and easy implementation

To learn more, please visit www.MERON.ai.