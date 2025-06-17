PureTech Systems showcases Autonomous Perimeter Protection at Perimeter PREVENT 2025

PureTech Systems today announced its participation at Perimeter PREVENT 2025, a high-impact security symposium hosted by the Security Industry Association (SIA). The event will be held June 18, 2025, at the National Housing Center in Washington, D.C.

PureTech will exhibit at Table #9, where attendees can explore the company’s geospatial AI-boosted perimeter detection technologies.

PureTech’s participation reinforces its commitment to transforming perimeter protection through autonomy, high-accuracy, near-zero nuisance alarm systems powered by its patented AI-Boosted Geospatial Video Analytics.

PureActiv provides autonomous threat detection, classification, verification, and deterrence across both new and legacy systems. The system satisfies the U.S. federal government’s definition of autonomous systems for border and critical infrastructure protection.

PureTech’s AI-Boosted Geospatial Video Analytics software powers intelligent, real-time monitoring that integrates with a variety of sensor types, including radar, thermal, visual, RF, fence sensors, and others, allowing for iterative fielding and continuous improvement. A feature-complete and well-documented software interface enables third parties to integrate PureActiv autonomous perimeter protection into their user interface, be it an access control, NVR, PSIM, or other monitoring software.

Learn more about the PureTech Systems here, or stop by Table #9 at Perimeter PREVENT to speak with the team.