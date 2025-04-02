PureTech Systems announces PurifAI-IMMIX integration to reduce nuisance alarms
PureTech Systems Inc., a leader in geospatial AI-boosted video analytics for wide-area perimeter and border security, is proud to announce the integration of its patented SaaS solution, PurifAI,with IMMIX’s CS & GS video monitoring platforms. This integration delivers a breakthrough in video alarm validation, significantly reducing nuisance alarms while enhancing the efficiency of both self-monitoring and central monitoring operations.
PurifAI is a cloud-based service designed to intelligently process video alarms from diverse sources—including cameras, DVRs, NVRs, third-party video analytics, and motion sensors. Leveraging PureTech’s advanced AI-powered analytics, PurifAI filters out nuisance alarms, ensuring only verified security events are forwarded to IMMIX’s monitoring platforms. Non-actionable alarms are logged for reference, reducing operator distractions and dramatically improving operational effectiveness.
Key Benefits of PurifAI Integration:
Near-Elimination of Nuisance Alarms—Operators can focus on critical threats instead of nuisance alarms.
Scalability for Growth—Enables video monitoring centers to handle more sites without increasing staffing needs.
Lower Operational Costs—Reduces time and resources spent on unnecessary alarms, improving cost-efficiency.
Seamless Compatibility—Works with existing video infrastructure (NVRs, DVRs, cameras) without requiring additional hardware.
Enhanced Operator Productivity—Fewer interruptions lead to better efficiency, job satisfaction, and customer retention.
"We are excited to integrate our award-winning, patented AI-driven video analytics into IMMIX’s monitoring platform," said Larry Bowe, CEO of PureTech Systems Inc. "PurifAI is a game-changer for central monitoring operations, offering superior filtering accuracy that eliminates nuisance alarms. This empowers monitoring centers to enhance service reliability, effortlessly scale operations, and significantly cut operating costs."