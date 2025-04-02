    1. Alarms & Monitoring

    PureTech Systems announces PurifAI-IMMIX integration to reduce nuisance alarms

    April 2, 2025
    The integration significantly reduces nuisance alarms while enhancing the efficiency of both self-monitoring and central monitoring operations.
    PureTech Systems Inc., a leader in geospatial AI-boosted video analytics for wide-area perimeter and border security, is proud to announce the integration of its patented SaaS solution, PurifAI,with IMMIX’s CS & GS video monitoring platforms. This integration delivers a breakthrough in video alarm validation, significantly reducing nuisance alarms while enhancing the efficiency of both self-monitoring and central monitoring operations.

    PurifAI is a cloud-based service designed to intelligently process video alarms from diverse sources—including cameras, DVRs, NVRs, third-party video analytics, and motion sensors. Leveraging PureTech’s advanced AI-powered analytics, PurifAI filters out nuisance alarms, ensuring only verified security events are forwarded to IMMIX’s monitoring platforms. Non-actionable alarms are logged for reference, reducing operator distractions and dramatically improving operational effectiveness.

    Key Benefits of PurifAI Integration:

    • Near-Elimination of Nuisance Alarms—Operators can focus on critical threats instead of nuisance alarms.

    • Scalability for Growth—Enables video monitoring centers to handle more sites without increasing staffing needs.

    • Lower Operational Costs—Reduces time and resources spent on unnecessary alarms, improving cost-efficiency.

    • Seamless Compatibility—Works with existing video infrastructure (NVRs, DVRs, cameras) without requiring additional hardware.

    • Enhanced Operator Productivity—Fewer interruptions lead to better efficiency, job satisfaction, and customer retention.

    "We are excited to integrate our award-winning, patented AI-driven video analytics into IMMIX’s monitoring platform," said Larry Bowe, CEO of PureTech Systems Inc. "PurifAI is a game-changer for central monitoring operations, offering superior filtering accuracy that eliminates nuisance alarms. This empowers monitoring centers to enhance service reliability, effortlessly scale operations, and significantly cut operating costs."

