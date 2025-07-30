Versaterm Acquires DroneSense to Add Drone Operations to Incident Response Workflows

Versaterm announced today its acquisition of DroneSense, which provides software solutions enabling public safety agencies to leverage drone technology for operations and Drone as First Responder (DFR) programs.

The acquisition expands Versaterm’s public safety portfolio and establishes the company as a player in operationalizing drone response as part of the command workflow for faster response times, enhanced situational awareness, and greater safety for first responders and the communities they serve.

By incorporating DroneSense’s hardware-agnostic drone management platform directly into Versaterm’s Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) and Incident Command & Control systems, agencies will be able to deploy drone flights as seamlessly as dispatching any patrol, fire, or Emergency Medical Services (EMS) unit.

“This acquisition moves us closer to a future where drones are as routine as any patrol or fire unit,” said Warren Loomis, President and CEO of Versaterm. “Adding DroneSense expands the capabilities we can offer agencies to deploy aerial support as part of a response, delivering new ways to visualize complex scenes, respond with greater precision, and keep both responders and communities safe.”

DroneSense delivers a comprehensive drone operations platform tailored for public safety agencies, empowering them to de-escalate critical incidents and save lives. The system supports both locally piloted missions and remote Drone as First Responder (DFR) deployments, offering seamless live streaming and real-time collaboration across teams and jurisdictions.

With a full compliance toolkit, DroneSense simplifies the complexities of drone program management, ensuring transparency and accountability. Agencies retain full ownership and control of their data, including how it is used and shared, with robust, policy-driven tools for tracking, auditing, and oversight. The platform is compatible with a wide array of drones and third-party integrations and is built on enterprise-grade cybersecurity infrastructure.

“DroneSense was built to give public safety teams a smarter, faster way to use drones when every second counts,” said Christopher Eyhorn, CEO of DroneSense. “Joining Versaterm allows us to bring that vision to more agencies, with deeper integration into the systems they already rely on. We’re excited to grow what we started, bringing advanced flight capabilities, real-time intelligence, and unmatched flexibility to the heart of public safety operations.”