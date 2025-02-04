Evolv Technology announces appointment of Richard Shapiro as a new independent director

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. today announced the appointment of Richard Shapiro to its Board of Directors, effective February 3, 2025. Shapiro will also serve on the Board’s Audit Committee.

Shapiro has nearly three decades of investment management experience. Since 2021, Shapiro has served as the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Ridge Run Partners, LLC, a family office firm. Previously, Shapiro served as Portfolio Manager at Millennium Management, a multi-billion dollar hedge fund, where he was focused on equity investments and was a Partner at Wexford Capital LP, a multi-billion dollar hedge fund and private equity firm.

Shapiro holds an MBA from Georgetown University and a BS in Business Administration from the University of Southern California. Shapiro serves on the board of directors of public companies Altus Power, Orion Energy Systems, Inc., and Elah Holdings.

“We are excited to welcome Rich to the Board,” said Neil Glat, Chairman of the Evolv Board. “His experience advising high-growth companies, along with his expertise in strategic finance, capital allocation, and M&A, complements well the skills of our CEO and current directors and will enable him to provide critical input as Evolv aims to advance its long-term growth strategy and improve its financial and operational performance. Additionally, as an experienced portfolio manager, we expect Rich to be a strong voice for shareholder interests.”

Shapiro was recommended by one of the company’s shareholders during the course of the company’s recent shareholder engagement campaign.

“We value our shareholders' perspectives and appreciate their input on improving governance and performance,” Mr. Glat continued. “We look forward to working with Rich toward the shared goal of delivering long-term value for all shareholders.”