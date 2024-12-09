Evolv Technology appoints John Kedzierski as Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director

Evolv Technology today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed John Kedzierski as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer and President and as a member of the Board, effective December 16, 2024. Mr. Kedzierski will succeed Michael Ellenbogen, who has been serving as the company’s Interim President and Chief Executive Officer since October. Mr. Ellenbogen will continue to serve as the company’s Chief Innovation Officer and a member of the Board.

Mr. Kedzierski brings to Evolv significant experience leading high-growth security and technology businesses. Previously, he spent more than 23 years at Motorola Solutions, Inc., most recently as Senior Vice President of Global Enterprise Sales. Mr. Kedzierski was responsible for leading Motorola Solutions’ global sales efforts for all enterprise verticals. Prior to that role at Motorola Solutions, he was responsible for leading product management, research and development, sales, and marketing for Motorola Solutions’ Video Security and Access Control business, where he helped Motorola Solutions become a global leader in physical security. Mr. Kedzierski also served as a member of Evolv’s Board of Directors from January 2022 to November 2023 as a designee of Motorola Solutions.

“We are excited to welcome John Kedzierski back to Evolv, this time as our new Chief Executive Officer,” said Neil Glat, Chairman of the Evolv Board. “Throughout his career, John has demonstrated the ability to develop and extend technology ecosystems, build high-performing teams, drive significant revenue and operational improvements, and effectively acquire and integrate new businesses, resulting in consistent, profitable growth. During his tenure on our Board, John was a significant contributor and earned the admiration and respect of our Board for his insights, knowledge of the industry, and expertise. We are confident that he has the skills and experience necessary to lead Evolv as we work to capitalize on the significant opportunity ahead of us, execute our strategy, and deliver long-term value for all stakeholders.”

Mr. Glat continued, “On behalf of the Board, I would also like to express my deep appreciation to Mike Ellenbogen for his leadership as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. We are grateful to have benefited from his experience and perspective during this CEO succession process, and we look forward to continuing to work with him as he helps maintain our technology leadership as Evolv’s Chief Innovation Officer.”

Mr. Kedzierski commented, “I am honored to be Evolv’s President and Chief Executive Officer. I have long believed in the importance of Evolv’s mission. Our customers trust us to help make schools, hospitals, stadiums, and other venues safer. I know the Evolv team from my time on the Board and saw firsthand the talent and dedication they bring to the critically important role we play for our customers. I am excited to continue advancing our strategy and focus on improving our performance and accelerating our growth. I look forward to working with the Board of Directors and the many extraordinary Evolv employees around the globe, along with our valued customers, partners, and suppliers, as we execute on our strategic vision and write the next chapter for Evolv.”

About John Kedzierski

John Kedzierski, 46, was Senior Vice President of Global Enterprise Sales at Motorola Solutions, Inc. from October 2023 to October 2024. Mr. Kedzierski was responsible for leading Motorola Solutions’ global sales efforts for all enterprise verticals. Previously, Mr. Kedzierski served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Video Security and Access Control at Motorola Solutions from July 2019 to October 2023. In that role, he was responsible for all facets of the business, including product management, research and development, sales, and marketing, which grew both organically and through acquisition during his tenure.

Immediately prior to leading Motorola Solutions’ Video Security and Access Control business, Mr. Kedzierski served as Motorola Solutions’ Corporate Vice President of Systems and Infrastructure products from October 2017 to July 2019. From September 2015 to October 2017, Mr. Kedzierski was Corporate Vice President and General Manager of North America Services and Commercial Markets at Motorola Solutions. Mr. Kedzierski also served as a member of Evolv’s Board of Directors from January 2022 to November 2023 as a Motorola Solutions director designee.

Mr. Kedzierski holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.