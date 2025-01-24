Evolv Technology announces appointment of Chief Revenue Officer

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. today announced the appointment of Mr. Robert E. Marshall, Jr. to the position of Chief Revenue Officer, effective February 3, 2025.

Mr. Marshall will assume global responsibility for the company’s sales and service operations with a primary focus on driving and accelerating revenue growth. Mr. Marshall joins the company from Mobile Communications America (MCA), a provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces, where he held several executive-level roles, including Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Prior to joining MCA in 2021, Mr. Marshall spent more than 20 years at Motorola Solutions, where he held several executive-level sales leadership positions, including Vice President of Global Sales for Video Security and Analytics, Vice President of Channel Sales for Asia Pacific, Vice President of Southeast Region, and several roles of increasing responsibility across federal, state, and local government sales. Mr. Marshall will report directly to Mr. John Kedzierski, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We are excited to welcome Robert to Evolv’s leadership team,” said Mr. John Kedzierski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Evolv Technology. “With a distinguished 25-year career in the public safety and security industries, Robert has demonstrated exceptional sales, services, channel, and operations leadership across both government and enterprise verticals. I believe his expertise and track record of execution will be critical as we enter our next phase of growth.”

"I am thrilled to be joining Evolv Technology, the pioneer in AI-based weapons detection and security screening," said Mr. Marshall. "Evolv continues to create a new market category, raising the bar on innovation and delivering on the complex needs of a rapidly expanding customer base across education, healthcare, professional sports, tourist attractions, and industrial workplaces. I am excited to join the team and help to drive our strategy, enhance performance, and accelerate growth."

Mr. Jay Muelhoefer, Chief Commercial Officer of Evolv Technology, will be departing the company on February 7, 2025. The company thanks Mr. Muelhoefer for his contributions to the company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.