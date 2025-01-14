Chertoff Group hires two Senior Directors and appoints Senior Advisors

Geoffrey Kintzer most recently served as the Director of Customer Experience at a supply chain risk intelligence company, advising Fortune 500 firms on supply chain risk management assessments and implementing effective risk mitigation strategies. He also worked as a management consultant for PwC, supporting clients across both public sector and commercial markets. Earlier in his career, he served as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps. At The Chertoff Group, he will work with clients to provide expertise on supply chain risk management and other regulatory risk issues.

“David and Geoffrey bring invaluable experience to our team,” said Eddie Everett, CEO of Strategic Advisory Services. “Their skill sets and capabilities will significantly enhance our ability to serve our clients.”

The Chertoff Group Welcomes New Senior Advisors