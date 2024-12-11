The Chertoff Group, SureScan, and VMD announce venture to bring remote screening to airports

The Chertoff Group, Sure Scan Corporation, and VMD Corp, an Xcelerate Solutions company, today announced a strategic joint venture to introduce Gigaplex remote screening technology to airport security checkpoints worldwide. This technology transforms aviation security by enabling real-time screening of images from airport x-ray scanners at long distances, including offsite locations or other airports.

“Gigaplex is a game-changer for aviation security,” said Lee Kair, Principal and Head of Transportation and Innovation at The Chertoff Group. “Gigaplex promises to enhance the efficiency of the security screening process, improving the customer experience at airport checkpoints while maintaining the highest security standards.”

"The Gigaplex system uses open standards, such as Open Platform Software Library (OPSL), to facilitate the integration of any approved computed tomography (CT) scanner and enable remote screening at sustained belt speeds of up to 430 images per hour,” said Jeff Hamel, SureScan President. "Gigaplex technology enables security regulators to optimize their assets while maintaining the highest levels of security."

“Our experience with security screening at large and small airports gives us a unique opportunity to enhance customer experience without compromising security,” said Vivek Malhotra, President at Xcelerate. "Gigaplex creates staffing efficiencies and ultimately delivers a smoother journey for the traveling public.”

In the U.S., 60 percent of airports are small, averaging two hours of peak checkpoint traffic daily. Using Gigaplex, security officers at these smaller airports can support larger airport checkpoints to increase passenger flow during peak travel hours. Similar efficiencies can be achieved at global airports.

Key Benefits of Gigaplex Technology:

Decentralized Screening: Enables real-time screening of x-ray images at offsite locations and other airports located at large distances, improving operational efficiency.

Enhanced Customer Experience: Streamlines checkpoint screening and reduces wait times.

Scalability: Provides the flexibility to adapt to changing security demands and volume fluctuations across the airport network.

For more information about Gigaplex technology and the joint venture, please visit gigaplexsecurity.com.